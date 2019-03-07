FUFA Big League: Proline, Kitara and Entebbe play away from home

Kiboga Young’s Duncan Ssemakula (right) pokes the ball away from Proline captain Noordin Bunjo. Proline play Dove away as Kiboga Young shall be home to Kabale Sharp. (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

FUFA Big League (Thursday, 07 March 2019 Games):

Rwenzori Group:

Kira United Vs Kireka United – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Dove Vs Proline – Katushabe play ground, Masindi

Water Vs Ntinda United – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium

Bumate United Vs Kitara – Christ High School, Bundibungyo

Kiboga Young Vs Kabale Sharp – Bamusuuta High school, Kiboga

Elgon Group:

Doves All Stars Vs Entebbe – Green Light Stadium, Arua

Jinja Municipal Council (JMC Hippos) Vs Light ss – Kakindu Stadium, Jinja

UPDF Vs Kataka – Bombo Army Barracks Stadium

Amuka Bright Stars Vs Nebbi Central – Lira P7 Play-ground, Lira

The FUFA Big League returns with a couple of matches lined up both in the Elgon and Rwenzori groups.

Rwenzori group table leaders Proline, coached by former SC Villa and Express head coach Shafik Bisaso are in Masindi for the away duel against newly promoted Dove at the Katushabe play ground.

The corresponding first round fixture ended 5-0 in favour of Proline at Lugogo.

There is a Namboole derby when Kira United plays host to Kireka United.

Both clubs host their home matches at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Umar Senoga’s coached Water entertains Ntinda United at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Bumate United takes on Kitara at the Christ High School in Bundibungjo.

The Elgon group has four matches.

Azziz Damani sponsored Doves All Stars entertains former Uganda Premier League side Entebbe at the Green Light Stadium, Arua.

The first round game played at Wankulukuku between the two sides ended two all.

Under James Odoch who replaced Allan Kabonge as head coach, Entebbe has so far registered three draws and one win (3-0 against Nebbi Central).

Referee Emma Kiweewa offers a helping hand to Entebbe FC midfielder Sharif Muhammed Ochaya during the goal-less home game with Bukedea Town Council at Bugonga (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Doves All Stars XI has an enviable home record at the Green Light Stadium, Arua.

Jinja Municipal Council (JMC Hippos), another former top flight side hosts Soroti based Light S.S at the Kakindu Stadium, Jinja.

Army side UPDF plays host to Kataka at the Bombo Army Barracks Stadium and Amuka Bright Stars will host Nebbi Central at Lira P7 Play-ground in Lira Municipality.

The top two sides in the Elgon group, Wakiso Giants and Kyetume will not be in action because they square off in the quarter final Uganda Cup duel at the Nakisunga play ground on Sunday.

The FUFA Big league is a feeder side to the top flight division.

Three clubs will be promoted to the Uganda Premier League by the close of business in May 2019 to replace the three relegated sides.