FUFA introduces inspection and monitoring of coaches

Mujib Kasule

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has confirmed that they will start inspecting and monitoring all coaches in Uganda.

This comes after a decision by the FUFA Executive committee on 14th February 2019 to pass a proposal from the FUFA Football Development department to start monitoring and inspecting all registered coaches during active seasons.

The move is aimed at improving the level of coaching and equipping coaches with modern trends of the game.

“Over the past four years, FUFA has intensified technical education programs to ensure that coaches are empowered with modern methodologies in their area of operation,” reads part of the statement.

“The FUFA Football Development Department observed that some of the coaches are not implementing the right coaching principles hence resulting in slow signs of gradual development of football on the field of play.”

A team of four instructors has been named to conduct the monitoring and inspection process of all coaches from beginners to CAF A License.

The four include; former Uganda Cranes coach and current Ndejje University FC technical director Asuman Lubowa, FUFA Human Capacity building manager Jackson Nyiima, Mujib Kasule and Livingstone Kyambadde. All the four are Confederation of African Football(CAF) licensed instructors.

The aforementioned quartet will reach out to clubs during training sessions and match days to implement this policy either on notice or without prior notice.

After inspection, the coaches’ instructors will then file reports to the FUFA Football Development department to make recommendations.

Coaches Licensed by FUFA