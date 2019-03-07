Singleton Golf Challenge round 2 preview: 64 golfers still in contention for Desert classic series in Dubai

- Event: 2019 Singleton Golf Challenge Round Two
- Round two: 9th March
- Venue: Entebbe Golf Club
- Format of play: Match play
- Theme Night: All White
The monthly Singleton match play golf challenge at the lake side par 71 Entebbe Golf Course returns on Saturday, 9th March 2019 with the second round.
Thirty two pairs (64 golfers) will seek slots for the next stage (third round) where only 16 pairs (32 golfers) will make the grade.
The rest of the golfers not part of the main challenge will play in the subsidiary catergory will compete for the various prizes at stake at the end of the day long event.
The theme night at the 19th hole will be all white affair with golfers expected to don wire attires as they network, dine and wine
During round one held on 16th February 2019, a total of 288 golfers registered for the event.
One hundred twenty eight of these (128) were in the main group (64 pairs) and the rest in the subsidiary catergory.
Palm Valley member Gilbert Kiiza, playing off handicap 9 was the best overall golfer, winning the men’s group A with 39 points.
The winning pair will earn tickets for the 2019 Desert Classic Tourney in Dubai
Like for the rest of the events, golfers stand to win brand new pajero sport vehicle for a successful hole in one.
The car is staked by Mitsubishi (fully insured by Afrisafe), co-sponsors of the series.
For starters, the winning pair will make it to the 2019 Desert Classic tournament in Dubai.
Defending champions Shiella Kensiime and Peace Kabasweka remain in contention for the successful title defence.
The format of play is match play.
Selected Results from round two:
- Ram Shaban & Duncan Rugaba 3/2 Robert Busingye & Richard Lutwama
- Benson Katema & William Mutyaba 3/1 Twinemanzi & Mwehaire
- Wendy Angudeyo & Dorren Mwesigye 8/6 Musimenta & Suzan Kateeba
- Rodell Gaita & Arthur Kiwanuka 4/3 John Byabagambi & Joel Kakira
- Collins Odere & Caroline Namutebi 3/1 Henry Mukiibi & Maxi Byenkya
- Geofrey Orach & Andrew Atuhaire 4/2 Mark Kaddu Mukasa & Peter Mukiibi
- Elly Mukasa & Kiryowa Kiwanuka 5/4 Grace Njeri & Evah Magala
- Paul Nsereko & Enock Nuwagaba 1UP Andrew Kibaya & Edward Kabuchu
- Michael Monne & Harry Hakiza 6/4 James Byaruhanga & Mark Nsubuga
- Michael Tumusiime & Yunus Baale 2/1 P. Kajerero & Edgar Muzahura
- G. Byamugisha & Amos Bagumire 2/1 Moses Mukiibi & Paul Ndyaguma
- Greg Patterson & Josef Salani 4/3 Joseph Bagabo & Paul Kaheru
- Peter Wakholi & Stephan Erisch 5/4 Gloria Mbaguta & Evelyne Assimwe
- Martha Babirye & Moureen Okura 3/1 G. Nayebare & Lydia Kansime
- Tim Mwanda & Ssuubi Kiwanuka 2/1 Brian Rwabogo & Charles Kalumuna
- H. Mwetemba & Ali Jjuuko 1UP Patrick Mugisha & David Katereeba
- Bridget Nakamoga & Lucia Alinda 3/2 Oscar Ssemawere & Marvin Kagoro
- John Kato & Hatwib Katoto 7/5 Nathan Mubiru & Daniel Oronya