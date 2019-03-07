Singleton Golf Challenge round 2 preview: 64 golfers still in contention for Desert classic series in Dubai

Defending champions Sheila Kesime and Peace Kabasweka are set to play round 2 of the third edition for the Singleton Match play championship at Entebbe Golf Club (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

The monthly Singleton match play golf challenge at the lake side par 71 Entebbe Golf Course returns on Saturday, 9th March 2019 with the second round.

Thirty two pairs (64 golfers) will seek slots for the next stage (third round) where only 16 pairs (32 golfers) will make the grade.

The rest of the golfers not part of the main challenge will play in the subsidiary catergory will compete for the various prizes at stake at the end of the day long event.



The theme night at the 19th hole will be all white affair with golfers expected to don wire attires as they network, dine and wine

Golfers clad in all white attires during the second edition of famous 19th hole experience (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Dan Kajungu and Collins Nuwagira combine efforts to read the line before putting

During round one held on 16th February 2019, a total of 288 golfers registered for the event.

One hundred twenty eight of these (128) were in the main group (64 pairs) and the rest in the subsidiary catergory.

Palm Valley member Gilbert Kiiza, playing off handicap 9 was the best overall golfer, winning the men’s group A with 39 points.

The Pajero Sport ready to be won by the lucky hole in one shot (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Like for the rest of the events, golfers stand to win brand new pajero sport vehicle for a successful hole in one.

The car is staked by Mitsubishi (fully insured by Afrisafe), co-sponsors of the series.

For starters, the winning pair will make it to the 2019 Desert Classic tournament in Dubai.

Defending champions Shiella Kensiime and Peace Kabasweka remain in contention for the successful title defence.

Selected Results from round two: