FUFA Big League: Kiboga Young, Kitara post wins in Rwenzori group

Kiboga Young head coach Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza mastered minded a 3-1 home win over Kabale Sharp in Kiboga (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

FUFA Big League (Thursday, 07 March 2019 Results):

Rwenzori Group:

Kira United 0-0 Kireka United

Kireka United Dove 0-0 Proline

Proline Water 1-0 Ntinda United

Ntinda United Bumate United 2-0 Kitara

Kitara Kiboga Young 3-1 Kabale Sharp

Elgon Group:

Doves All Stars 1-1 Entebbe

Entebbe Jinja Municipal Council (JMC Hippos) 1-0 Light SS

Kiboga Young closed gap onto Rwenzori group leaders Proline following a 3-1 home win against Kabale Sharp in a game played at the Basumusuuta High school play-ground on Thursday.

Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza’s coached side now have 29 points and trails Proline by a point after 14 matches for either side.

Brian Mugume, Willy Kalyango and Jamil Kisitu Nvule scored the goals for Kiboga Young.

Shafiq Bisaso’s Proline picked a point from the goal-less draw played with Mark Twinamatisko’s Dove at the Katushabe play ground in Masindi.

Kitara rediscovered their winning touch, winning 2-0 away to Bumate United at the Christ High School playground in Bundibungyo.

Former SC Villa duo of Ramadhan Dudu and George Senkaaba scored for Kitara, a side coached by Richard Makumbi.

Bumate and Kitara captains with the match officials before kick off (PHOTO: KITARA FC MEDIA)

At the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Water edged Ntinda United 1-0.

The other Rwenzori group games between Kira United and Kireka United at the Mandela National Stadium failed to produce any scores.

This match had a 10 minute stoppage at some stage in the closing stanza because of too much rains

Meanwhile, the two games played in the Elgon group had contrasting results.

Azizi Damani sponsored Doves All Stars and Entebbe Football Club settled for a point in the one all draw played at the Green Light Stadium, Arua.

Jinja Municipal Council (JMC Hippos) piped Light SS 1-0 at the Kakindu Stadium in Jinja.

The top two sides in the Elgon group, Wakiso Giants and Kyetume will not be in action because they square off in the quarter final Uganda Cup duel at the Nakisunga play ground on Sunday.

Three clubs will be promoted to the Uganda Premier League by the close of business in May 2019.