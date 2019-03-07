SC Villa suffer home loss to Kirinya-Jinja S.S under floodlights

Sports Club Villa head coach Douglas Bamweyana in shock after the loss (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 23):

Wednesday Results:

SC Villa 1-2 Kirinya-Jinja S.S

Kirinya-Jinja S.S Paidha Black Angels 0-2 URA

URA Maroons 1-0 Bright Stars

Bright Stars KCCA 1-1 Tooro United

Tooro United BUL 2-1 Police

Match day 23 of the 2018/19 Uganda Premier League will go down for the record, having witnessed a game under flood lights.

On the chilly night, the Namboole Stadium lighting system was slightly above average.

The home side (Sports Club Villa), however, suffered a bitter defeat to Jinja based entity, Kirinya-Jinja S.S, falling 2-1 before a noisy sizable crowd.

Midfielder David Bagoole punished his former club with the opener as early as four minutes.

Bagoole shot past goalkeeper Saidi Keni following a weak clearence from hitherto a burly defender Asuman Harishe.

On 22 minutes, the visiting side doubled their lead through season’s revelation Joel Madondo for his 12th goal of the campaign.

Madondo finished off a quick counter attack, to pay back for an earlier miss after Dan ‘Papa’ Sewava’s telling through ball as the ‘students’ led 2-0 heading to the half time recess.

Thirteen minutes upon restart of the game in the second half, Bashir Mutanda, another on form character pulled a goal back for the Jogoos.

Mutanda posted the ball into the net with an incredible back heel – thanks to Pius ‘Muzei’ Wangi’s assist.

The Jogoos then made some amendments to the team as they sought for at least a point.

Left back John Adriko paved way for forward Emma Kalyowa as Derrick Ndahiro was introduced for Ambrose Kirya.

The visitors also rested striker Faisal Muwawu, fresh from trials in Malaysia for holding midfielder Godfrey Akol before Sewava left the pitch for forward Fred Amaku.

Later, right winger Anthony Mayanja replaced the weary but largely effective Bagoole, the latter was named of the match.

Abbey Bogere Kikomeko, who recently replaced Charles Ayiekoh Lukula as Kirinya Jinja SS head coach once again engineered a great win that drives the club to 33 points, remaining in 8th place.

The Jogoos suffer their 8th loss in 23 matches, remaining on 23 points, not any safe from the relegation red line.

Next Games:

Both clubs take a 20 day’s break and will return into action on the 27th March 2019.

Sports Club Villa makes the long trip to Arua for a duel against the unpredictable Onduparaka at the Green Light Stadium.

Meanwhile, Kirinya Jinja SS shall entertain 12 time league champions KCCA at the Mighty Arena in Jinja.

Team lineups

SC Villa XIl

Saidi Keni (GK), Shafik Bakaki, Asuman Harishe, John Adriko, David Owori, Sulaiman Majanjaro, Ambrose Kirya, Charles Lwanga, Bashir Mutanda Pius Wangi, Ashiraf Mandela

Subs: Yusuf Wasswa, Ibrahim Muguluusi, Mukisa Lincoln, Habib Kavuma, Moses Kiggundu, Emmanuel Kalyowa, Derrick Ndahiro

Kirinya Jinja SS XI:

Sanon Mulabi (GK), Allan Drajua, Isma Kawawulo, Douglas Muganga, Isaac Isinde, Kasonko George, Nelson Mandela, David Bagoole, Joel Madondo, Faisal Muwawu, Dan Sewava

Subs: Atino Opoka, Anthony Mayanja, Akol Godfrey, Zziwa Vincent, Fred Amaku, Yoweri Wakibi, Wilson Makuro