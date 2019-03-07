Mangat out of Mukono Rally

Jas Mangat and Joseph Kamya after Mbarara rally victory

The 2019 National Rally Championship leader winner Jas Mangat will be a no show at the weekend’s CMC Challenge rally in Mukono.

Despite putting in an entry, Mangat’s name didn’t make it to the final start list of the Mukono rally which confirmed his absence for the second round event.

He has been forced out due business commitments.

Mangat and co-driver Joseph Kamya currently lead the championship with 100 points; 30 points clear of Arthur Blick Jr and Hassan Alwi.

The second round of NRC kicks of on Saturday with a super special stage at Festino Cite.

Ronald Sebuguzi will start car number one on the road followed by Hassan Alwi and Kepher Walubi in third.

Mangat’s absence now opens wide the chance to have a new championship leader at the end of the second round.