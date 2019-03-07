Rwothomio on target as URA condemns Paidha Black Angels in Zombo

An over joyed URA Head coach Sam Ssimbwa (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 23):

Wednesday Results:

Paidha Black Angels 0-2 URA

URA Maroons 1-0 Bright Stars

Bright Stars KCCA 1-1 Tooro United

Tooro United

BUL 2-1 Police

Police SC Villa 1-2 Kirinya-Jinja S.S

On form Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club perfected the unpredictable – winning at the usually intimidating Bar Okoro fortress in Zombo.

The tax collectors scored two first half goals to win 2-0 against league debutants on Wednesday afternoon.

Midfielder Saidi Kyeyune opened the scoring business with a beautifully struck free-kick on 13 minutes.

Twenty four minutes later, Kyeyune turned provider, delivering a teasing corner kick that former Paidha Black Angels talisman and captain Cromwel Rwothomio headed home for the second goal.

This was URA’s third victory in a row having condemned Kirinya-Jinja S.S and KCCA in the last two engagements.

Sula Ssekamwa of Paidha Black Angels was the only booked player in the whole game by referee Ali Sabilla.

URA’s Joackim Ojera was man of the match.

The win is URA’s 9th of the season in 22 matches, driving them closer to the leading pack as they remain 4th with 38 points, 11 behind leaders KCCA.

Paidha Black Angels stays rock bottom with 12 points from as many as 23 matches.