SC Villa 1-2 Kirinya-Jinja SS: Photos from first floodlit game of the season

by John Batanudde

Kirinya Jinja SS defeated SC Villa on Wednesday night at Namboole thanks to first-half goals from David Bagoole and Joel Madondo.

Bashir Mutanda scored the consolation for the Joogos.

