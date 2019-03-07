SC Villa 1-2 Kirinya-Jinja SS: Photos from first floodlit game of the season

FootballSC Villa 1-2 Kirinya-Jinja SS: Photos from first floodlit game of the seasonClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) 5 hours ago by John BatanuddeSC VillaBashir Mutanda Forward 58'Kirinya-Jinja SSSJoel Madondo Forward 23'David Bagoole Midfielder 3'Kirinya Jinja SS defeated SC Villa on Wednesday night at Namboole thanks to first-half goals from David Bagoole and Joel Madondo.Bashir Mutanda scored the consolation for the Joogos.Joel MadondoJoel MadondoPius Wangi