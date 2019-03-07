South Africa wins bid to host 2023 Netball World Cup

Uganda’s goal attack Irene Eyaru taking a shot | 2018 World University Netball Championship | © JOHN BATANUDDE

South Africa has on Thursday officially been confirmed as hosts of the 2023 Netball World Cup after beating four time world champions New Zealand in the bid.

This will be the first time that the coveted global showpiece will be hosted on the African continent and will be hosted in Cape Town.

The two countries made bid presentations in Singapore late last year where the International Netball Federation (INF) effectively had to decide.

Molly Rhone, president of the International Netball Federation (INF), said hosting the tournament in South Africa would have “a greater impact” according to BBC.

“We were delighted to receive two exceptional bids and the INF Board was satisfied that both Netball New Zealand and Netball South Africa would be capable of hosting a successful and thrilling NWC2023,” she said.

“The INF Board decided that the significant investment the South African Government and Western Cape were prepared to make over the next four years in netball facilities and coaching programmes in South Africa, the African continent and beyond would deliver a greater impact on the development of global netball.”

South Africa was the first African country to host the FIFA World Cup, the Cricket World Cup and the Rugby World Cup and will now add the netball showpiece to the list.

About R2.5 billion is expected to be invested by the South African government to have a successful tournament.