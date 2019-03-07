Exciting fixtures on the menu as 2019 Budo League kicks off

Team representatives for the Budo League season 3

2019 Budo League (Match Day 1 Fixtures):

Sunday, 10th March – Kyadondo Rugby Grounds, Kampala

Quadballo (‘08) Vs Abacuba (‘12)

Massape (‘04) Vs Takoradi (‘11)

Accumlators (‘03) Vs Midnight Express (‘10)

Jubilewos (‘07) Vs Basuunzi (‘09)

Peaky Blinders (‘14) Vs Thazobalo (‘05)

Galaticos (‘15) Vs Centurions (‘06)

No question. Kings College Budo remains one of the most prestigious secondary schools not only in Uganda but also in the East African region and Africa as a whole.

For over 100 years of existence, the school has carried aloft the banner in education and co-circular activities in sports as rugby, cricket, hockey and football, among others

The Budo League (TBL), a social event for Old Budonians is back with the 2019 version at the Kyadondo Rugby Grounds.

TBL is a brain child organised along sporting lines but it’s largely a social event hosting a range of other activities as well.

On Sunday, TBL kicks off with season three at the Kyadondo Rugby Grounds in Kampala.

Bombarding and catchy name tags as Abacuba, Quadballo, Takoradi, Basuunzi, Midnight Express, Thazobalo, Galacticos, Peaky Blinders and Massape will usher you to teams on display.

Quadballo (‘08) faces Abacuba (‘12), Massape (‘04) will be up against Takoradi (‘11), Accumlators (‘03) shall play Midnight Express (‘10), Jubilewos (‘07) will lock horns with Basuunzi (‘09), Peaky Blinders (‘14) will entertain Thazobalo (‘05) before the Galaticos (‘15) will battle Centurions (‘06).

TBL runs throughout the year and the calendar is comprised of two tournaments; the regular class based football competition which commences in the first three months of the calendar year and runs for five months; and the senior competitions (“Senior Comps”) which is a “House” based tournament organised in a format similar to the one which was organised at Budo.

Senior Comps are held after a minimum of 2 months from the date of completion of the regular class based season.

To achieve its social responsibility objective, TBL has identified a children’s literacy programme organization called Soo Many Stories which we will support as best we can. Soo Many Stories runs an initiative whose main purpose is to grow a reading culture amongst children. The organization runs a library in Bugolobi and has organized camps for children to be able to access reading materials at a cheaper rate than they would ordinarily access them. They also publish scholarly materials for children aged 2 to 14 years.

TBL will therefore join the campaign to promote literacy alongside ”Soo Many stories” by volunteering personnel, providing logistics and funds amongst other things to support this initiative.

Background:

TBL started in March 2018 with seven (7) teams each representing a house from Kings’ College Budo and one (1) guest team. In this context a “House” is the term used in reference to the dormitories at Budo. This March 2018 inter-house edition was dubbed “The Easter Competitions” in a spirit of rekindling old memories of the famous Easter tournament that was [and is still] organised at Budo during the Easter period. The Easter Completion was hosted at the Kyambogo Futsal Arena and lasted for eight (8) weeks with the final played on Easter Monday. This inaugural edition was won by Ghana house. TBL Season 2 took on the same format inter-house format. It kicked off in August 2018 and lasted four (4) months. It also took place at the Kyambogo Futsal Arena and was won by South Africa House. The number of participants has been growing steadily since March 2018 and TBL’s Organising Committee (FA) has decided to progress it from an inter-house competition to an interclass competition i.e. competition amongst the various years of study. This class based system aims at making the competition more inclusive which goal has already been manifested in part by seeing an increase in the number of participating teams from eight (8) to twelve (12).

South Africa lift their trophy in season 2

Vision & Mission

TBL seeks to bring together Old Budonians through footballing sport in order to provide a platform for networking, building solidarity, maintaining fitness and good health amongst the Old Budonian community across the world.

Objectives

• To create a vibrant platform where Old Budonians can interact on a more regular basis.

• To bring together Old Budonians from different generations and walks of life in a mutually beneficial way.

• To enable the participants interact, keep in touch and share information like business opportunities.

• To maintain and avail a platform for mutual business support to Old Budonians and other members of the community.

• To nurture a vibrant and strong community that will go to the level of providing the required social support for its members.

• To ensure that the members are healthy and fit through participating in the soccer games.

• To provide social/economic support for its members and to the community.