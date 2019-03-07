Uganda Cranes: Ntambi replaces injured Denis Iguma

Kirizestom Ntambi has been summoned to replace injured Denis Iguma in Cranes

Chrizestom Ntambi has returned to the Uganda Cranes squad replacing injured Denis Iguma, the FA has confirmed.

In a tweet by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), the Ethiopian based player who is versatile to play as a defender or midfielder will join the team for the Cairo camp due 17 -22, March.

The former SC Villa and Express FC star has been in fine form with Coffee FC where he plays as a centre back.

FUFA confirms replacement made by @UgandaCranes coach @Seb_Desabre for injured Denis Iguma with Kirizestom Ntambi of Ethiopian side Coffee FC ahead of the camp due in Cairo 17th-22nd March. Uganda will play Tanzania on 24th March 2019 in the AFCON Qualifiers.@kawowosports — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) March 7, 2019

“FUFA confirms replacement made by @UgandaCranes coach @Seb_Desabre for injured Denis Iguma with Kirizestom Ntambi of Ethiopian side Coffee FC ahead of the camp due in Cairo 17th-22nd March. Uganda will play Tanzania on 24th March 2019 in the AFCON Qualifiers. @kawowosports

Ntambi is regarded as one of the most talented and intelligent footballers in the current generation but has rarely been presented with chance to showcase his ability with the national team.

He is a product of the now defunct Jogoo Young and last played for SC Villa in Uganda where he helped the club lift the 2015 Uganda Cup.