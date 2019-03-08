﻿Bocco, Samatta in Tanzania squad for crucial Afcon qualifier against Uganda

Samatta

John Rafael Bocco, Mbwana Samatta and Thomas Ulimwengu have been included in Tanzania’s 25 man squad for a crucial 2019 Afcon qualifier against Uganda.

The trio will lead the hunt for goals in a game the Taifa Stars under Nigerian coach Emmanuel Amunike must win to reach the finals of the Africa Nations Cup for only the second time in history.

The two nations face off in a Group L qualifier on March 23 at the National stadium, Dar es Salaam.

Also in the squad is veteran Young Africans defender Kelvin Yondani, pacey winger Simon Msuva of Morocco’s Difaa El Jadid as well as Tenerife duo of Shaban Chilunda and Farid Musa.

A host of Simba players who missed the goalless draw at Namboole back in September are also in the team.

Tanzania must beat the unbeaten Cranes to reach the finals regardless of the results elsewhere in the group.

Uganda Cranes have already qualified for the competition as they top the group with 13 unassailable points.

The Tanzania FULL squad

Aishi Manula (Simba), Feisal Salum (Young Africans), Hassan Kessey (Nkana, Zambia), Yahya Zayd (Ismaily, Egypt), Gadiel Michael (Young Africans), Himid Mao (Petro jet, Egypt), Mudathir Yahya (Azam), Shaban Chilunda (Tenerife, Spain), Kelvin Yondani (Young Africans), Shizza Ramadhan (ENPPI, Egypt), Simon Msuva (Difaa El Jaadid, Morocco), Rashid Mandawa (BDF XI, Botswana), Mbwana Samatta (KRC Genk, Belgium), Jonas Mkude (Simba), Thomas Ulimwengu (JS Soura, Algeria), Mechata Mnata (Mbao FC), Aron Kalambo (Prisons), Suleiman Salula (Malindi, Zanzibar), Vincent Philipo (Mbao), Ally Mtoni (Lipuli FC), Andrew Vincent (Young Africans), Kennedy Wilson (Singinda), Aggrey Morris (Azam), John Bocco (Simba) and Farid Musa (Tenerife, Spain)