Eastern Uganda sports journalists body voted Football Tactician Bogere as Sports Personality for February

Abbey Bogere ‘Capello’ Kikomeko (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Kirinya Jinja Secondary School Football Club interim coach Abbey ‘Capello’ Bogere Kikomeko is the February Eastern Uganda Sports Press Association (EUSPA) sports personality of the month.

Bogere tallied 220 points in a high contested poll beating Mbale Elephant Rugby Club who got 210 points and Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) team came third with 185 points.

Since returning to Kirinya Jinja SS as an interim coach on 31st January 2019 to replace Charles Lukula Ayiekho who resigned, Kikomeko has won 4 games, drawn and lost two games apiece.

Under Bogere, Kirinya Jinja SS beat Police FC 1-0 plus 2-1 wins against Mbrara City FC, Nyamityobora FC and SC Villa.

Mbale Elephants Rugby Club had an outstanding performance in the Eastern Region League Rugby League managing to win all the 6 games this season.

Unbeaten Mbale Elephants beat Kiira Crocs 20-00 away in Jinja, Soroti Rangers 77-47 away in Soroti, Soroti Lions 72-00 away in Soroti then Elgon Wolves 3-0 away in Mbale and home wins against Nakaloke Bulls 54-07 plus Busitema University 20-00.

Islamic University in Uganda football team was commended for their good performance in the university football league. They played a goalless draw away to Gulu University on 24th February in their first game.

Abbey ‘Capello’ Bogere Kikomeko (extreme left) on the Kirinya-Jinja S.S Football Club bench (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Bogere was nominated by Rock Mambo FM’s Peterson Delecrem and was seconded by O’ben Ocheng of East FM Tororo.

Mbale Elephants Rugby Club was nominated by Open Gate FM’s Ronnie Wabomba and seconded by Vision Group’s Godfery Kakungulu.

EUSPA is an umbrella body that brings together sports journalists in eastern region of Uganda and they are affiliated to the main body Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA).

They hold monthly assemblies to discuss association matter and top on the agenda is awarding and recognizing monthly outstanding sports personalities.

[Additional information by Ronnie Wabomba, Radio presenter with Open Gate FM in Mbale]