Fitidis targets top five finish in Mukono rally

Christakis Fitidis(photo by John Batanudde)

The 2017 National Rally Champion Christakis Fitidis heads to the second round of this season targeting a strong result.

Fitidis started the season with a sixth position in the season opener last month.

“My target has always been a top five position in an event. It will be the same in Mukono.

“Although I was short on my usual preparation; not testing the car prior to any event, I remain positive that we can still hit our target,” said Fitidis.

Last year, Fitidis fell short on his consistence having suffered a series of misfortunes.

“With rally, you can not avoid uncertainties. Anything can happen even if you had good preparations.

“This year we shall take it rally by rally and we only hope for the best in the rest of the season,” he assert.

Fitidis will seat with his new co-driver; Tanzania’s Ratanaveer DARBAR whom he sat with for the season opener.

“I have a new co-driver, who is still coping with the new challenge. I am certain by the third round he will be fully used to me. But so far we are moving well,” he added.

Fitidis, in a Mitsubishi EvoX is expected to start car number five on the road.