FUFA Women Elite League: UCU Lady Cardinals wary of tricky Isra

FUFA Women Elite League | Match Day 10

Saturday 9th-March-2019

Muteesa I Royal University vs Asubo Gafford Ladies – IUIU Kabojja

UCU Lady Cardinals vs Isra Soccer Academy – UCU Mukono

Ajax Queens vs Kawempe Muslim – Buddo SS

She Corporate vs Rines SS – MUBS Nakawa

Sunday 10th-March-2019

Lady Doves vs Dynamic JJeza – Katushabe Stadium , Masindi

Olila High School vs Kampala Queens – Olila Ground, Soroti

Uganda Martyrs High School Lubaga vs Bugiri Town View – Lubiri SS

Lango Queens vs Makerere University – Lira Town College

Hasifa Nassuna (purple) will lead UCU Lady Cardinals

Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals have all their focus set on winning the league after an early exit in the FUFA Women’s Cup where they fell 3-1 to Kawempe Muslim Ladies.

And currently joint top in Elizabeth group on 18 points same as Kampala Queens and Olila High School, the target ahead of the game against Isra Soccer Academy will be to get maximum points to brighten their chances.

However, they will need to play to their best effort against a tricky Isra Soccer academy side that is also still in contention for a playoff berth. Isra is fourth on the log just two points behind the leading park.

UCU Lady Cardinals’ coach Peter Ssebulime is aware of the threat that Isra pose and has thus called his charges to show full commitment.

“Isra is a tough opponent. They have young, energetic and talented players. There are still in contention for a playoff slot and I believe they will give us a challenge but we must show full commitment and focus. Our efforts are now fully projected towards the league but we can only do that by winning games.” he said.

Hasifa Nassuna leads the scoring charts in the league on nine goals and will be the main source of goals for the University side.

She has scored five goals in the two games played in the second round including four coming against Lango Queens.

On the other hand, Isra will hugely bank on Fauziah Najjemba who has eight goals and captain Shamira Nalujja, the creative engine of the team.

The reverse fixture played in Kawempe ended in a 1-0 win for UCU Lady Cardinals.

In Victoria group, Kawempe Muslim Ladies have a chance to edge closer to the playoffs should they get maximum points against Ajax Queens on Saturday.

The four-time league winners can actually qualify for the playoff stage if they win against Ajax Queens and She Corporate fail to win against Rines SS.

Currently top of the table in Victoria group, the Warriors have 25 points with five games to play in the regular season, six ahead of second placed Lady Doves and eleven ahead of She Corporate.

Ajax Queens are likely to miss the services of defender Bridget Nabisaalu who missed their last game against Muteesa I Royal University due to a knee injury.

The top two teams in either group of Elizabeth and Victoria at the end of the regular season qualify for a playoff stage where the champion is determined.