﻿Hassan ‘Dazo’ Wasswa reveals his UPL 2018/19 season Best XI so far

Hassan Wasswa Dazo in action for Wakiso Giants [Wakiso Giants Media]

The Uganda Premier League has been graced by countless talents through the 2018/19 season.

So when former Express FC and KCCA defender Hassan Wasswa Dazo was asked to name his Best XI this season, it can’t have been easy.

The Wakiso Giants FC defender picked over 50% of his team from his former team KCCA but left out a number of key performers including the leading goal scorers in Juma Balinya and Bashir Mutanda.

Dazo’s team has six KCCA players and one from Police, Tooro United, Vipers and Kirinya Jinja SS.

Here is the Dazo UPL XI:

Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Paul Willa (Police), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), Awany Timothy (KCCA), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Nicholas Kasozi (KCCA), Muzamiru Mutyaba (KCCA), Moses Waiswa (Vipers), Allan Okello (KCCA), Julius Poloto (KCCA), Allan Kayiwa (Tooro United) and Joel Madondo (Kirinya)