Lwakataka for cautious approach in Mukono rally

Ponsiano Lwakataka (Photo: John Batanudde)

Ponsiano Lwatakata will be one eagerly awaited for driver when the second round of the National Rally Championship starts this weekend.

Lwakataka will be debuting a Subaru N12B; formerly owned by Jas Mangat.

Given his ever aggressive nature, much will be anticipated from the former national champion.

However, ‘Mafu Mafu’ as he is commonly known is opting for a cautious approach in Mukono.

“I don’t expect to do much from this weekend. We all know our new car is much more improved from the one I had before, the technicalities are totally different.

“We decided to take it easy in Mukono and make it one of those trainings to learn more about the car. This was a general call from the team, and we shall respect it,” said Lwakataka.

Lwakataka’s best placing last year was a win in Masaka rally. He is looking at top ten finish this time round.

“The fact that I will not be engaging in the fight for the top spots, any position within the top ten will be more than enough for us. And then we rate ourselves for the next event.

With a new car, Lwakatata will be expected to attempt all the remaining rounds of the championship. Gaining a

“ I would not have secured that car by myself without my fans. I promise not to disappoint them once we get hold of the car,” he said.

Samuel Mugisha will again call the pace notes for Lwakataka as they attempt the title chase.