Mayanja banking on Mbarara rally lesson ahead of round two

Omar Mayanja (Photo: John Batanudde)

Omar Mayanja confesses that there was much to learn from the season opener in Mbarara.

Mayanja and co-driver Hussein Mukuye finished seventh in last month’s rally.

“We learnt a valuable lesson in pace management in Mbarara and we also earned 40 points without a single injury to the car, and more than what we had at this time last year,” he said.

Ahead of the weekend’s contest, the Shell Helix sponsored crew is all positive for another great result.

“So this weekend the objectives remain to finish without damage to the car and to score more points.

“We intend to do pretty much the same in Mukono with the only difference being that we shall start with the pace we finished Mbarara with,” said Mayanja.

Mayanja further shared his insights of Mukono rally stages.

“The stages are sweet but short, meaning one cannot make a big margin by going flat out. The most you can gain is 10, 20s at most.

“However, the punishment for overshooting one turn will completely wipe out that gain or even more. The route also has huge rocks and trenches which are buried in the overgrown grass. These could cause losses of minutes – putting one outside the top 10,” he explained.

After a frustrating season last year, the change in approach to rallies this season is also giving Mayanja something positive to look forward to.

“My greatest desire this season, is to finish every event we start and to score more points in a season than we ever did since I got the Evo 10.

“After the 3rd round we shall look at who is leading the championship and adjust our pace to target to finish ahead of them,” he added.

Mayanja and Mukuye are currently seventh on the championship.

