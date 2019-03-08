Mucureezi vows to remain focused after national team snub

Paul Mucureezi addressing the media at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Mbarara City Football Club icon Paul Mucureezi is optimistic about his chances of a return to the Uganda Cranes.

This comes days after national team head coach Sebastien Desabre summoned 31 locally based players and another 15 foreign based , to start preparing for the AFCON 2019 group L qualifier away to Tanzania.

Mucureezi is positive despite having been overlooked for the duty.

Addressing the media in the aftermath of Mbarara City’s goalless league draw at Express, Mucureezi could ironically afford the customary smile.

I will keep working hard and there are no doors closed unto me. My time will come. This is my country and this time, we all have to support the players summoned. Paul Mucureezi

Paul Mucurezi shields that ball away from KCCA’s Mustafa Kizza at Lugogo (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Mucureezi has been one of the top performers for Mbarara City in the league, scoring 7 goals and recorded 11 assists to his name.

During the game at Express, a section of travelling fans showcased placards expressing their discontent at snubbing their jewel from the pool of summoned players.

The player himself, however, believes this only motivates him to work harder for the future.

I will continue to work hard. I cannot lose hope. This is the nature of football. Today, you are selected, the other day, you are not. I respect the selection of the technical team. Mucurezi

Mucureezi is best remembered for the four goals he scored during the 5-1 win against South Sudan in a CHAN qualifier at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo.

Ironically, this was the last game for former Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic before he announced his shocking resignation.

Back then, Mucureezi was a player at KCCA, winning the 2017/18 Uganda Cup and finishing runners up to Vipers in the Uganda Premier League.

He then crossed to Mbarara City as the biggest signing for the club.

Mbarara City is third on the 16-team table standings, 9 points shy of the leaders KCCA who are on 49 points.