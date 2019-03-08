Beach Soccer League: Bitter rivals Isabeti, Nkumba University square off at Mutoola

It is always an epic duel when Nkumba University plays Isabeti (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

2018/19 Uganda Beach Soccer League:

Match Day 10 Games:

Sunday, 10th March 2019

St Lawrence University Vs MUBS – 11:00 AM

Isabeti Vs Nkumba University – 12:00 PM

Stormers Vs Mutoola Beach – 1:00 PM

St Lawrence University Vs MS Sand Lions – 2:00 PM

Nkumba University Vs Buganda Royal University – 3:00 PM

MUBS Vs Entebbe Sharks – 4:00 PM

KIU Vs Buganda Royal University – 5:00 PM

*At Mutoola Beach

The Uganda national beach soccer league returns this Sunday, 10th March 2019 with seven games lined up at the Mutoola beach.

The long awaited duel on the day will be that clash between defending champions and current leaders Isabeti when they entertain rivals Nkumba University at the Mutoola beach.

This will be the last game in the first round for the two sides.

Both sides won their respective games on match day 9 at Lido beach.

Isabeti was in demolition mood, winning two matches 10-3 and 8-4 against Talented and MS Sand Lions respectively.

Current league top scorer Roch Somoka and Swaibu Kakwaya each scored a hat-trick with Rica Byaruhanga adding the other against MS Sand Lions.

Isabeti’s Rica Byaruhanga celebrates his strike last week (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Nkuma University on the other hand, smiled 5-3 over Mutoola beach.

Hassan Kivumbi and Emmanuel Wasswa each scored twice with former SC Victoria University and KCCA winger Dan Nsubuga scoring the fifth goal for Nkumba University.

Goalkeeper Yiga restarts the ball (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Mutoola Beach’s three goals came from Herbery Luboyera (two) and Oscar Ssendege.

Second placed MUBS will play bottom on the log Entebbe Sharks.

Third on the table St Lawrence University has two engagements on the day.

The first game will be against MUBS before they will lock horns with MS Sand Lions.

Kampala International University takes on Buganda Royal University.

Isabeti leads the 11 team log with 22 points from 9 matches.

They are closely followed by MUBS and St Lawrence University with 20 and 18 points respectively from 8 games apiece.

The league is organized by the Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) in conjunction with FUFA.

Buganda Royal and MUBS in action at Lido beach (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Match Day 9 Results:

Isabeti 10-3 Talented

Talented MS Sand Lions 4-8 Isabeti

Isabeti Nkumba University 5-3 Mutoola Beach

Mutoola Beach MS Sand Lions 1-1 Entebbe Sharks

Ladies:

Katuuso Community 8-3 KJT

KJT Alphoniex 3-0 Talented (Walk-over)

Top Scorers:

Roch Somoka (Isabeti) – 25 Goals

Isaac Eshioke (KIU) – 20 Goals

Herbery Luboyera (Mutoola beach) – 17 Goals

Hassan Kivumbi (Nkumba University) -17 Goals

Sulaiman Ochero (St Lawrence University) – 13 Goals

Swaib Kakwaya (Isabeti) – 13 Goals

Godfrey Lwesibawa (Stormers) – 12 Goals

Ronald Magwari (Stormers) – 12 Goals

Peter Wasswa (Buganda Royal University) – 12 Goals

Swalleh Kiggundu (St Lawrence University) – 12 Goals