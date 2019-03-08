Ssimwogerere complains about poor player recruitment

George Ssimwogerere

George Ssimwogerere believes Express FC could have been in a better position this season had he been involved in player recruitment in the windows.

The former Red Eagles captain replaced sacked Kefa Kisala two matches into the second round and has helped the side pick 8 out of a possible 18 points in the league.

Ssimwogerere feels the squad lacks quality and depth since he didn’t recruit the players.

“First of all, this is not my recruitment,” he told the club website. “I’m just doing a job to make sure that the boys are happy and they can play,” he added.

If it was my recruitment, we should have been having a very good bench but when I look at the bench I have a few options so I have to fight myself to see that we get the goals.

Indirectly, the gaffer who was a coach at the same club 12 years ago feels the team isn’t good enough but is delighted with the commitment from the players.

“We have fewer options but the boys are playing and trying their best. I will continue to put in more players and give everyone a chance to play so that next year when we are doing our recruitment we know the places to put players in.

In the past 12 years, the Red Eagles have won a league title but their former skipper doesn’t see any change between then and now.

I left Express 12 years ago and I have found the same performance nothing has changed.

Express is into the quarterfinals of the Uganda Cup and lie 9th on the 16-team Uganda Premier League table.