Team Sebuguzi optimistic ahead of  Mukono rally 

Sebuguzi’s EvoX in Mbarara last month (photo by John Batanudde)

After having a moderate performance in the 2019 season opener in Mbarara, Ronald Sebuguzi is now all prepared to up the ante at this weekend’s CMC Challenge Rally.

Ronald Sebuguzi and Leon Ssenyange were the last crew to win a rally organised in Mukono.

In 2015, they pulled off a pact chase to claim victory over Kuku Ranjit in the ultimate stage.

They are hoping for the same kind of luck yet again.

“Its good to look back at that rally. But that’s in the past. The focus now is on what is ahead of us. We are confident about the weekend,” said Ssenyange the team Codriver.

“Points will be key. It’s still early days in the championship. What is important is to collect something from every event now.”

Team Sebuguzi in a Mitsubishi EvoX will start as car number one on the road for the weekend rally.

“Its something we have been through for years. So nothing to worry about. The roads are well defined and come with a mix of rough and fast parts.

“Luckily we have three loops through the same stages. We can best work in beating the times with every other pass.”

Mukono rally kicks off with a Super Special Stage at Festino Cite before crews hit the bigger challenge on Sunday.

