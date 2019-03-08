Uganda National Hockey League

Saturday, 9th March 2018

Women: DCU vs Kampala Hockey Club – 1 pm

Men: Weatherhead vs Simba – 3 pm

Men: Historicals vs Wananchi – 5 pm

Sunday, 10th March 2019

Men: Makerere vs Kampala Hockey Club – 2 pm

Women: Wananchi vs Rhino – 4 pm

Defending champions Wananchi had a perfect start both in the men’s and women’s category as the 2019 Uganda National Hockey League served off last week.

In the men’s category, Wananchi outwitted newcomers Makerere winning the game 5-1 while in the women’s category, Wananchi overcame Kampala Hockey Club 3-2 in a closely contested affair.

The target ahead of match day two for Wananchi will therefore be to try and build early momentum in a bid to retain the league titles.

Wananchi men’s club will take on Historicals on Saturday at hockey grounds in Lugogo. Historicals come into this fixture on the back of a 4-1 loss to Simba in their season opener.

Simba themselves will play Weatherhead in the other men’s game scheduled for Saturday.

The opening game on Saturday will be a women’s fixture between DCU and wounded Kampala Hockey Club who lost 3-2 to Wananchi last week.

Wananchi will take on Rhino on Sunday while new comers Makerere will play Kampala Hockey Club.