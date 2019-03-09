AFCON 2019 Qualifiers: Barcelona’s Ndockyt makes Congo provisional squad to Zimbabwe

Merveil Valthy Streeker Ndockyt

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group G)

Sunday, 24th March

Zimbabwe Vs Congo – National Stadium, Harare

Congo Brazzaville head coach Valdo Filho named a 38-man provisional squad for the AFCON qualifier against Zimbabwe on the 24th March 2019 in Harare.

On the team among the foreign based legion is Merveil Valthy Streeker Ndockyt, who features for Spanish side Barcelona.

Thievy Bifouma of Malatyaspor in Turkey makes the team although he is currently side lined by injury.

Others include Hugo Kongongo of Chermo More in Bulgaria, Delvin Ndinga who features at Sivasspor in Turkey as well as Independent Charlotte’s Cabwey Kivutuka, among several others.

AS Otoho D’Oyo XI vs KCCA. The Congolese champions have seven players on the national team (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

There are 16 locally based players with AS Otoho with a lion’s share of players on the team (seven).

Chancel Massa, Mongondza Wolfrigon, Caroff Bakoua, Farias Ondongo, Dimitri Bissiki, Duval Ngoma, Matthew Botamba all play with AS Otoho.

Zimbabwe leads group G with 8 points and only needs a draw from the game to seal their slot.

Liberia has 7 while DR Congo and Congo each have 6 and 5 points respectively.

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) hosts Liberia in Kinshasa in the other group game.

22 Foreign-based players: Christoffer Mafoumbi (Blackpool – D3 England), Marvin Baudry (Zulte Waregem – D1 Belgium), Fernand Mayembo (Le Havre – D2 France), Hugo Konongo (Chermo More – D1 Bulgaria), Romaric Etou (Beitar Tel Aviv – D2 Israel), Baron Kibamba (Real Linense – D3 Spain), Prince Oniangue (SM Caen – D1 France), Delvin Ndinga (Sivasspor – D1 Turkey), Amour Loussoukou (Tunisian Stadium – D1 Tunisia), Durrell Avounou (Us Orleans – D2 France), Eden Massouema (Valencian – D2 France), Burnallerge Etou (AS Beziers – D3 France), Merveil Ndockyt (FC Barcelona B – Spanish D3), Junior Makiesse (Al Ahly Tripoli – D1 Libya), Dylan Bahamboula (CS Constantine – D1 Algeria), Mavis Tchibota (Ludogorets – D1 Bulgaria), Bercyl Obasi (Tunis – D1 Tunisia), Cabwey Kivutuka (Independent Charlote – D2 USA), Dylan Saint Louis (Paris fc – D2 France), Vinny Ibara (Usmma – D1 Algeria), Porsh Maouassa (Nimes – D1 France), Thievy Bifouma (Malatyaspor – D1 Turkey).