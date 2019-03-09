Ansasira defeats Nsibuka to retain UCA Chairman seat

Bashir Ansasira (middle) was voted UCA Chairman for another term. (Photo: John Batanudde)

After the January 26 elections ended in a draw, Bashir Ansasira as standing chairman has been holding fort for the interim.

The elections on Saturday afternoon were supposed to break the impasse and first agenda item was the adoption of resolutions forwarded by clubs to this effect.

However, members chose not to adopt any of seven resolutions forwarded by the clubs and instead opted for a holistic review of the consitution.

Four members from the fraternity were nominated to join the legal committee and review the consitution in a period of 90 days.

The members chosen included William Kibukka Musoke, Premal Yagnik, Enoch Barumba and Ragin Taylor.

Next agenda item was adoption of the accounts, an issue that was carried forward from the previous AGM. Even though there was too much dwelling on the numbers members adopted the accounts and reappointed Crowe and Associates as auditors for the next year.

Once all that was done the close came at the election of chairman. And with no guidance from the constitution in case of a tie, members voted to go ahead with the vote.

Round 2 still pitted Paul Nsibuka against incumbent Bashir Ansasira. After a tense count, Ansasira was declared winner with 11 votes to Nsibuka’s 5.

Badu, as he is is pupolarly known in cricket circles, will now lead UCA for another two years and also oversee the constitutional review process while he is in position of chairman.