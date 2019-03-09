FUFA Women Elite League: Nassuna Stars as UCU Lady Cardinals Outwit Isra

FUFA Women Elite League | Saturday, 9th March 2019

UCU Lady Cardinals 4-2 Isra Soccer Academy

Ajax Queens 0-2 Kawempe Muslim Ladies

Muteesa I Royal University 1-1 Asubo Gafford Ladies

She Corporate 1-1 Rines SS Hasifa

Nassuna was on fire as UCU Lady Cardinals earned a comfortable 4-2 victory against Isra Soccer Academy in the game played in Mukono on Saturday.

The sharp striker grabbed a hat trick to stretch her lead in the race for the top scorer’s gong now on twelve goals, two ahead of Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim) and Fauziah Najjemba (Isra Socer Academy).

The other goal for the university side was scored by skipper Maureen Kinavudori while Najjemba scored a brace for Isra Soccer Academy.

UCU Lady Cardinals were dominant right from onset and got an early lead just three minutes after kickoff when Isra goalkeeper failed to deal with Cissy Nakate’s cross from the right wing only to spill the ball to Nassuna.

Nassuna doubled the lead for the hosts in the 28th minute off a short corner started by Jackie Nakasi. The forward driblled through the visitor’s backline before sending a ferocious strike into the top right corner of the net.

Seven minutes later, Kinavudori also got onto the score sheet with an easy finish after a good interplay between her and Nassuna found her unmarked in the area to slot home.

At the start of the second stanza, Isra called for their first change bringing off goalkeeper Prima Mujjide who apparently complained of stomach ache during the interval and was replaced by Joan Namusisi.

Isra returned a better side in the second half and even went ahead to score their first goal through Najjemba who beat Kinavudori for pace to fire home.

However, the hopes for a comeback were extinguished when Nassuna scored from the spot in the 83rd minute after defender Joweria Babirye held the ball in the box.

Najjemba got her second on the day almost in similar fashion like she had scored the first but that only settled for a consolation.

Victory takes UCU Lady Cardinals top of the table in Elizabeth group on 21 points, three ahead of Olila High School and Kampala Queens who face off on Sunday in Soroti. Isra remained in 4th position.

In the other games played on Saturday, defending champions Kawempe Muslim edged closer to sealing a berth into the playoffs after securing a 2-0 win against Ajax Queens in Buddo.

Juliet Nalukenge and Asia Nakibuuka scored for the Warriors who now need only two points in the remaining four games to qualify for the playoffs. Kawempe now has 28 points.

She Corporate needed to come from down to salvage a point against Rines at their own back yard in N akawa .

Jackie Nassali fired Rines into the lead but new signing Favour Nambatya equalized for the Sharks .

Muteesa I Royal University also were held to a one all draw at home by Asubo Gafford Ladies. Elizabeth Nakigozi scored for the University side while Sheebah Zalwango equalized for Gafford Ladies.

Action continues on Sunday with four games on the card. Lady Doves host Dynamic Jjeza at Katusabe stadium in Masindi, Olila High School take on Kampala Queens, Uganda Martyrs High School takes on Bugiri Town View SS while Lango Queens will be at home to Makerere University.

UCU Lady Cardinals Starting XI: Ruth Aturo, Cissy Nakate, Phoebe Banura, Annet Nakirijja, Mercy Nabuloobi, Joan Kwagala, Jauhara Naluyima, Teddy Najjuma, Maureen Kinavudori, Hasifa Nassuna, Jackie Nakasi

Isra Soccer Academy Starting XI: Prima Mujjide, Brenda Kwaka,Rukia Namusoke, Joweria Babirye, Hope Bridget Namata, Irene Nantege, Shaima Muyunga, Nambozo Tajju, Shamira Nalujja, Fauziah Najjemba