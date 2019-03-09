Kayanja spurs Bright Stars to first ever Uganda Cup semifinal

Brian Kayanja scored the priceless goal that booked Bright Stars their first ever Uganda Cup appearence in the semi-finals. (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

2018/19 Uganda Cup

Quarterfinal 1 | Saturday, 9th March 2019

Nebbi Central 0-1 Bright Stars

Quarterfinal 2 | Sunday, 10th March 2019

Kyetume Vs Wakiso Giants – Nakisunga Ssaza playground (3:30 PM)

Bright Stars Football Club has become the first side to reach the semifinals of the 2018-19 Uganda Cup.

The development follows a hard-fought 1-0 win over FUFA Big League debutants Nebbi Central at the Luo Stadium in Nebbi on Saturday.

Brian Kayanja scored the priceless goal towards the end of the opening stanza.

Fred Kajoba’s side now awaits to know their opponent when the semi-final draws shall be held in the coming weeks.

Bright Stars had earlier on eliminated URA 2-1 at the round of 16 whilst Nebbi Central had ejected surprise packs Nkambi Coffee who had earlier stunned SC Villa 3-1 in Masaka.

Meanwhile, the Uganda Cup continues on Sunday when Wakiso Giants travels to Nakisunga Ssaza ground to play Kyetume.

On Monday, Express will face off with BUL at Wankulukuku before the quarterfinals shall wind up on Tuesday when Proline hosts Vipers at Lugogo.

The semifinals are played on a home and away basis.

The winner of the Uganda Cup qualifies to represent the country at the CAF Confederation cup.

Nebbi Central XI vs Bright Stars (Photo: Nebbi Central Media)

Team Line Ups:

Nebbi Central XI: Fred Iker Ovoya (GK), Julius Dante Okumu, Jeron Jagen, Ronnie Berochan, Felix Ngageno, Joel Jangeyambe, Innocent Okirwoth, Julius Choka (Captain), Joseph Moyang, Victor Aweko, Bernard Aleni Zola



Subs: Innocent Abura, Mike Denis Essenu, Walter Wathum, Vidal George Adubangl, Ballack Prince Bilal Leta Ballack, Emmanuel Pamungu, Osman Killa Miraj Osman

Bright Stars XI: Benson Wagima(GK), Andrew Kaggwa, Samuel Sekitto, Derrick Ngoobi, Farouk Katongole, Sula Sebbunza, Brian Enzama, Juma Ssebadduka, Rajab Kakoza, Brian Kayanja, Dan Birikwalira

Subs: Simon Tamale( GK), Fred Segujja, Methiodius Jungu, Alfred Onek, John Kokas Opejo, Henry Kiwanuka, Felix Okot

Other Quarterfinal Fixtures