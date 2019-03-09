Khama, Rusike to lead the Zimbabwe Warriors against Congo

Khama Billiant celebrates a goal for Zimbabwe, he is part of the 28 man squad as the Warriors prepare for their 2019 AFCON qualification match at home against Congo

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group G):

Sunday, 24 th March – Zimbabwe Vs Congo

March – Zimbabwe Vs Congo At the National Stadium, Harare

Zimbabwe national team head coach Sunday Chidzambwa named a 28 man provisional squad for the 2019 AFCON group G qualifier as the Warriors host Congo Brazzaville at the National stadium, Harare on 24th March 2019.

Kaizer Chiefs exciting midfielder Khama Billiat leads the cast of foreign based players on the team.

England-based defender Tendayi Darikwa returns to the squad after serving his suspension, which saw him miss the trip to Liberia.

Other notable names in the provisional selection include captain Knowledge Musona of Belgian side Lokeren, Super Sport United’s Evans Rusike, Belgium based Marvelous Nakamba of Club Brugge, Le Havre striker Tinotenda Kadewere and Kaizer Chiefs’ defender Teenage Hadebe.

Leicester City forward Admiral Muskwe and German-based Kelvin Lunga have both been included on the provisional squad, although they are yet to acquire Zimbabwean passports.

There is no place for the former captain Willard Katsande who came out of international retirement in November 2018.

The home based players are only two and these include goalkeeper Petros Mhari (FC Platinum) and midfielder Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah FC).

With eight points in their coffers, Zimbabwe only requires a point from this home contest to seal the AFCON 2019 slot.

When these two countries locked horns on 9th September 2019, it was a one all draw at the Stade Alphonse Massemba-Débat, Brazzaville.

Billiat’s first half opener was neutralized by Bifouma’s strike five minutes into the second half in a game that was officiated by South African referee Victor Gomes.

Second-placed Liberia (7 points) travels to Kinshasa to face Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with 6 points.

The 2019 AFCON finals will be hosted by Egypt between June and July.

Zimbabwe Provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: George Chigova (Polokwane City – South Africa), Edmore Sibanda (Witbank Spurs – South Africa), Petros Mhari (FC Platinum)

Defenders: Ronald Pfumbidzai (Bloemfontein Celtic – South Africa), Divine Lunga (Golden Arrows – South Africa), Godknows Murwira (FC Platinum), Nyasha Munetsi (Pirates – South Africa), Alec Mudimu (Cefn Druids – Wales), Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest – England), Teenage Hadebe (Kaizer Chiefs – South Africa), Jimmy Dzingai (Power Dynamos – Zambia)

Midfielders: Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs – South Africa), Richard Hachiro (Herentals), Marvelous Nakamba (Club Brugge – Belgium), Kuda Mahachi (Pirates – S.A), Danny Phiri (Golden Arrows – South Africa), Butholezwe Ncube (AmaZulu – South Africa), Tafadzwa Kutinyu (Azam – Tanzania), Knowledge Musona (Lokeren – Belgium), Ovidy Karuru (AmaZulu – South Africa), Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah FC), Talent Chawapiwa (AmaZulu –South Africa), Kelvin Lunga (SV Rodinghausen – Germany)

Strikers: Tinotenda Kadewere (Le Havre – France), Evans Rusike (Supersport United – South Africa), Admiral Muskwe (Leicester City – England), Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows – South Africa), Abas Amidu (Arar – Saudi Arabia)

