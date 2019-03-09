Kyetume Vs Wakiso Giants preview: Two Big league entities vie for Uganda Cup semi-final slot

Action between Kyetume and Wakiso Giants at Nakisunga Ssaza ground during the FUFA Big League. The two clubs square off in the Uganda Cup (PHOTO: Wakiso Giants Media)

2018/19 Uganda Cup:

Quarterfinal 2 | Sunday, 10th March 2019

Kyetume Vs Wakiso Giants – Nakisunga Ssaza playground (3:30 PM)

Quarterfinal 1 Result: Nebbi Central 0-1 Bright Stars

When two FUFA Big League sides Kyetume and Wakiso Giants square off at the Nakisunga Ssaza playground on Sunday, there will be one positive – at least a second tier club will play on the last four stage.

Jackson ‘Mia-Mia’ Mayanja at the helm of Kyetume alongside Allan Kabonge lock horns with Ibrahim Kirya’s coached Wakiso Giants.

Wakiso Giants has been impenetrable during the regular season of the FUFA Big league, with no loss to their name in as many as 14 matches.

Against Kyetume, it will be a battle for supremacy for a slot to the semi-finals to join Bright Stars who edged Nebbi Central 1-0 (striker Brian Kayanja scored the lone goal) on Saturday.

After all, when these two clubs faced off during the first round of the Elgon group contest, it was a one all draw.

It will be a battle of tactics vis-a-vis experience since both clubs have got tried and tested players.

Steven Bengo, captain Ali Feni, Fahad Kawooya, Norman Ogik, goalkeeper Yasin Mugabi, Yasin Mugume, Daff Luboobi, Hassan Wasswa Dazo lead the cast for the Purple Sharks.

Robert Ssentongo, Vincent Walugembe, Faisam Malango, Tarzan Kambugu, Ibrahim Kazindula and Elukanah Nkugwa are some of the players at Kyetume.

Kyetume Football Club XI

Norman Ogik and Feni Ali celebrate a goal in the league (PHOTO: WAKISO GIANTS MEDIA)

To reach this stage, Wakiso Giants overcame Tooro United 4-1 in post match penalties after normal time failed to produce a clear cut winner with a goal-less draw.

Kyetume were 1-0 winners away to Kitara at the Kigaya play ground in Hoima – thanks to a stunning long range effort from Robert Ssentongo.

After Sunday’s match, the Uganda Cup will resume on Monday, 11th March 2019.

Express will face off with BUL at Wankulukuku before the quarter finals shall wind up on Tuesday when Proline hosts Vipers at Lugogo.

For starters, the semi-finals are played on a home and away basis.

Uganda Cup holders KCCA were eliminated by Tooro United 5-4 on post match penalties after normal time ended one goal apiece at the Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal.

Allan Kayiwa had put Tooro United ahead before Patrick Henry Kaddu found the equalizer to push the game into a tense penalty shoot out.

The winner of the Uganda Cup earns a direct ticket to represent the country at the CAF Confederation Cup.

Other quarter final matches: