Nebbi Central hosts Bright Stars in first quarter final showdown

Bright Stars’ round of 16 match against URA at Namboole. Bright Stars won 2-1 to book a quarter final slot (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

2018/19 Uganda Cup (Quarter final 1):

Saturday, 9th March 2019

Nebbi Central Vs Bright Stars – Luo Play ground,Nebbi (4 PM)

FUFA Big League debutants Nebbi Central face a stern test of character when they entertain Uganda Premier League side Bright Stars on Saturday, 09 March 2019.

The contest will be the first of the four quarter final matches on the menu.

Bright Stars travelled to the West Nile region club on Friday, well in time of the Saturday engagement.

Fresh from the their 2-1 win over Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at Namboole Stadium during the round of 16, Fred Kajoba’s Bright Stars remains focused for the big game away against the tournament dark horses.

Nebbi Central eliminated surprise package Nkambi Central who had earlier stunned SC Villa 3-1 in Masaka.

Bright Stars’ goalkeeper Benson Wagima, who was in the posts when they fell 1-0 away to Maroons on Wednesday is expected to start in goal.

Other players on the team include Andrew Kaggwa, Derrick Ngobi, Samuel Ssekito, Farouk Katongole, Sula Sebbunza, Brian Enzama, Juma Sebaduka, captain Nelson ”Nelly” Senkatuka, Augustine Kacancu, Brian Kayanja, Henry Kiwanuka, Aggrey Kirya, Methiodious Jjungu, Alfred Onek, Rajab Kakooza, Jamil Kalisa and Dan Bilikwalira.

Nebbi Central is expected to field goalkeeper Fred Iker Ovoya, Julius Okumu, Jerome Jagen, Ronny Berocan, Felix Ngageno, Denis Mie, Joel Jangeyambe, skipper Julius Choka, Osman Miraji and former Bright Stars forward Victor Aweko.

The other quarter final matches on the menu will see Kyetume host Wakiso Giants at the Nakisunga Ssaza play ground this Sunday.

Proline locks horns with last year’s losing finalists Vipers at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo and Express will entertain BUL at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

The Uganda Cup holders KCCA were eliminated at the stage of 32 by Tooro United 3-2 in heart breaking fashion via post match penalties after normal time had ended one all.

The winner of the Uganda Cup qualifies to represent the country at the CAF Confederation cup.

Other quarter final matches: