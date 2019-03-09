Meddie Kagere (left) shields the ball away from Young African defender (PHOTO: RACHEL PALLANGYO)

Rwanda Amavubi and Simba Sports Club striker Meddie Kagere has been linked with move to Egyptian premier side Zamalek.

The Ugandan born player who nationalized to play for Rwanda is a target for Zamalek.

According to New Times, a publication in Rwanda, the player’s agent Patrick ‘Super manager’ Gakumba, is in talks with the free scoring forward.

It is true that the Egyptian side Zamalek have expressed interest in securing Kagere’s signature. Simba SC are not willing to let go the player they regard as the club’s engine, and will do everything possible to keep him Patrick ‘Super Manager’ Gakumba

Meddie Kagere (left) with his manager Patrick Gakumba as he joined Simba

Kagere’s current employment contract with Simba is due to expire at the end of 2019/20 season.

Zamalek, nine-time African champions, are willing to spend as much as $450,000 for the services of the former Entebbe Victoria, Kinyara, Mbale Heores , Atraco (defunct), Rayon Sports, Kiyovu, Mukura, KF Tirana (Albania) and Gor Mahia player.

Before joining Simba last season, Kagere had guided Gor Mahia to two league titles.

Meddie Kagere and Emmanuel Okwi celebrate a goal for Simba against bitter rivals Young Africans (PHOTO: RACHEL PALLANGYO)

Since his timely arrival in Dar es salaam, he has been an important team player, forming an enviable partnership with Ugandan international Emmanuel Arnold Okwi and the team skipper John Raphael Bocco.

He has scored 12 international goals in 35 matches for Rwanda Amavubi Stars.