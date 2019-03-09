Riazat Ali Shah, Immaculate Nakisuyi named 2018 MVPs

Immaculate Nakisuyi recieving the MVP award from Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga (Photo: Aisha Nakato)

The 2018 Cricket Awards Gala was a fun-filled night and the African themed night was used to crown the outstanding players of last year.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, who was the guest of honour for the night crowned the Female and Male Cricketers of the year 2018.

Immaculate Nakisuyi was no doubt the female cricketer of the year for her strong performances for Aziz Damani in the league, her school Jinja SSS and the Lady Cricket Cranes.

The shy Immaculate couldn’t hide her excitement at being chosen as the best female player after she saw off stiff competition from her Aziz Damani teammate Gertrude Candiru.

The male cricketer of the year was a close one but Aziz Damani all-rounder Riazat Ali Shah was chosen winner defeating his teammate Henry Ssenyondo and Ceylon Lions Simon Ssesazi.

Rizu, as he is popularly known in cricket circles, had a strong year in the yellow and red of the Cricket Cranes and that gave him an edge over his competition.

He was named MVP of the Africa T20 qualifiers in Rwanda and since then he made some notable contributions for the team in Malaysia and Oman.

Aziz Damani were clearly the biggest winners of the night as their team manager Siva Koti Reddy won the award for Volunteer of the Year, Yusuf Nanga won the Coach of the Year for helping Aziz Damani win the season double.

Peter Mutebi of Lugogo won the groundsman of the year, Juma Miyagi won the Young Male Player of the Year while Soroti Cricket Academy’s Esther Ilukor won the Young Female Player of the Year award.

Bukedde and Urban TV’s Ramathan Kakooza won the Journalist of the year award the first time Uganda Cricket was giving out this award.



National Team Manager Jackson Kavuma bagged the manager of the year award.

The young and upcoming Norbert Abbi won the Umpire of the Year award beating off competition from his seniors Paul Oketcho and Baker Elonge.

The awards gala was well attended with the small Kati Kati failing to fit the big numbers of cricketers that came out to celebrate the success of their friends.