Mugulusi on the mark as Uganda Cubs pip Belarus in UEFA Assist U-17 duel

Uganda U-17 line up against Belarus (PHOTO: FUFA MEDIA)

UEFA Assist U-17 Tournament:

Uganda Cubs 1-0 Belarus U-17

Uganda National U-17 football team (The Cubs) registered their only victory at the UEFA Assist U-17 tournament, out-muscling Belarus 1-0 in Antalya, Turkey on International Women’s day, 8th March 2019.

Kirinya-Jinja S.S Junior Team forward Isma Mugulusi was the hero with a strike in the 33rd minute of the game.

Isma Mugulusi (right) in action against Beralus (PHOTO: FUFA MEDIA)

From then on-wards, it necessitated gallant defending for the Ugandan youngsters coached by Jackson Magera as the first assistant coach.

Uganda had earlier lost by an identical 4-1 score line to Cameroon and Morocco.

Uganda U-17 players celebrate their lone goal against Beralus (PHOTO: FUFA MEDIA)

This U17 tournament exclusively sponsored by UEFA.

It brought together talented young players from around the world and granted them valuable competitive and cultural experiences.

All the eight countries that will play at the 2019 AFCON U-17 tournament in Tanzania were invited to use the championship as a dress rehearsal.

Uganda Cubs captain and his Beralus counter part with the match officials moments before kick off (PHOTO: FUFA MEDIA)

Other results for Uganda:

Cameroon 4-1 Uganda Cubs

Uganda Cubs 1-4 Morocco