Veteran coach Kintu clocks 20 years in football business, primed for continued diligent service

Football coach Nimrod Kintu has clocked 20 years in the coaching industry (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Since March 1999, Nimrod Kintu has passionately served the beautiful game – football as a coach.

After retiring as a player, the former Uganda Cubs right winger took upon football player development path through coaching.

As a budding player, Kintu featured at KCC and Nile under age sides before he played at Ntinda, Naguru and later Iganga Town Council in the Uganda Premier League.

With vigor, he boldly narrates the successful albeit challenging coaching journey thus far;

I am happy that I have managed to serve football for 20 years as a coach. When i was still playing, I had a dream to groom and inspire many footballers. Here, I am. I have done that job with one heart and I feel proud that many footballers have gone through my hands. Nimrod Kintu

Since retiring from active playing, Kintu has coached a couple of under age teams, secondary schools, university institutions and clubs.

Coach Nimrod Kintu on the bench during a game during the Kataka FC days (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

He has witnessed everything through the Uganda Premier League, FUFA Big league, regional tier divisions, secondary schools and universities football competitions.

His parent school Kololo Secondary, Ntinda View, Amus College and lately Old Kampala are some of the secondary institutions he had handled.

Kintu, holder of a CAF high level coaching and fitness certificate coached in the Uganda Premier League at Gaba United (Top TV).

He has also handled FUFA Big League clubs as Kataka (Mbale), Ntinda United, Naguru as well as regional sides Kamwokya United and Front Page as well as Kataka.

Makerere University Business School (MUBS), Bugema and Kyambogo universities were once coached by Kintu as well as underage sides Friends of Football (FOF) and Kampala Kids League (KKL), where he is still actively involved.

Kintu has a keen odd scouting eye with the ability to identify potentially talented players, who can be further developed into great products right from infantry to schools, clubs, under-age national sides to the Uganda Cranes and professional environs.

Football Coach Nimrod Kintu (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Twenty years in football coaching business is no mean feat especially when dealing with youngsters.

Kintu has perfected the chores and feels satisfied having done the job to perfection.

Now, I feel I should retire gracefully. I have helped identify and develop talented players from zero to hero. I feel I should leave the stage for

Kintu also juggles his coaching business with sports journalists where he remains a sports commentator and presenter with city radio Akaboozi Ku Bbiri (Radio 2).

Nimrod Kintu with his sons at a football ground. (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

He is happily married with two children and owns a primary school in Bweyogerere, Kampala.

Currently, he is head coach at Old Kampala Secondary School, a chief scout for a couple of clubs and the organizing committee for the national schools’ football championship (Copa Coca Cola).

A number of successful footballers that he has mentored include among others Brian Kimbugwe, Pius Ngobi, Jimmy Katajwa (RIP), Anthony Bagoole, Brian Umony, Juma Balinya, Denis Iguma, Simon Sserunkuma, Sulaiman Jjingo, Kezironi Kizito, Noordin Bunjo, Julius Poloto, Ali Mwerusi (goalkeeper), Steven Sserwadda, Jacob Okao, Peter Lusimbula, Walter Ochora, Ivan Eyam, Raymond Onyai and many more.

KCCA and Old Kampala’s midfielder Steven Sserwadda is one of the players through coach Kintu’s hands (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Julius Poloto passes the ball during a Uganda U-20 match against Cameroon at Lugogo