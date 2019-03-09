Wanderers defeat Premier in nail-biter to book knockout spot

Wanderers had a perfect Women’s Day after they were able to secure a semi-final spot with two hard-fought wins over Premier.

Wanderers needed to win both games with a good margin to be able to pip ACC who were in second place and the only remaining semifinal place.

Group B of Division 2 has served up some of the best games even with Ceylon Lions dominating the group by winning all their group games.

Ceylon Lions as group winners were already safely through, the remaining three teams all had a chance to go through. ACC was occupying second place hoping that the Wanderers and Premier cannot go ahead of them. For either Wanderers or Premier to go past ACC they both needed to win both games by a good margin.

Wanderers, the more hungry of both sides, batted first in the morning game scoring a huge 157/5 with Brian Adriko (60) and Abu Sseguya (57) the architects of the run scoring.

Premier got out of the blocks guns blazing scoring freely as they made the 158 needed for the win look so small. Hitesh Prajapati (60) anchored the innings while his teammates took on Wanderers’ bowlers. His down fall took the steam out of the chase as Wanderers held their nerve to win by 14 runs.

The afternoon game didn’t go to the script as the first. Wanderers won the toss and choose to bat a decision that was nearly fatal as the were quickly reduced to 12/5 inside 8 overs. Denis Musali (35) and Joseph Byaruhanga (52 not out) led the fight back as Wanderers managed to post a modest 129 in 20 overs.

Premier got off to a flyer scoring 20 runs inside the first three overs but that is all they did to come close to a win. Some inspired bowling from Peter Tusiime and Micheal Nuwagaba never allowed them a chance in the game as Wanderers closed out the much needed win bowling out Premier for 92.

The two wins were sufficient for Wanderers to leapfrog ACC to second place and claim the second semi-final spot.

Ceylon Lions and Wanderers qualify for the semifinals from Group B as they wait for the results from Group A to know their opponents.