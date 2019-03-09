Watoto Junior, St. Noa reign at Women’s Day basketball tournament

International Women’s Day Tournament

Primary Schools Category

Watoto Junior 19-12 National Changers B

Secondary Schools Category

St. Noa A 28-10 Watoto A

Watoto Junior won the primary schools category

Watoto Junior basketball team and St. Noa Girls emerged winners of the International Women’s Day tournament winning in the primary and secondary schools categories respectively.

The one-day tournament played on Friday at YMCA was staged in commemoration of the International Women’s Day celebrated every year on 8th March.

Watoto Junior defeated National Changers B in the primary schools category 19-12 to clinch the title.

In the secondary schools category, St. Noa Girls A beat Watoto A in the final, winning the game 28-10.

A total of ten teams (three in the primary school category and seven in the secondary schools category) took part in the tournament.

The tournament was hosted by the Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations (FUBA) in conjunction with the Uganda Women Basketball Association aimed at empowering the girl child at a tender age.

Teams that took part

Primary Schools:

Watoto Hoops

Nation Changers A

Nation Changers B

Secondary Schools