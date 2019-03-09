Watoto Junior, St. Noa reign at Women’s Day basketball tournament

International Women’s Day Tournament
Primary Schools Category
- Watoto Junior 19-12 National Changers B
Secondary Schools Category
- St. Noa A 28-10 Watoto A
Watoto Junior basketball team and St. Noa Girls emerged winners of the International Women’s Day tournament winning in the primary and secondary schools categories respectively.
The one-day tournament played on Friday at YMCA was staged in commemoration of the International Women’s Day celebrated every year on 8th March.
Watoto Junior defeated National Changers B in the primary schools category 19-12 to clinch the title.
In the secondary
A total of ten teams (three in the primary school category and seven in the secondary schools category) took part in the tournament.
The tournament was hosted by the Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations (FUBA) in conjunction with the Uganda Women Basketball Association aimed at empowering the girl child at a tender age.
Teams that took part
Primary Schools:
- Watoto Hoops
- Nation Changers A
- Nation Changers B
Secondary Schools
- St Noah A
- St Noah B
- Ssaku SS
- Nabisunsa Girls
- Watoto A
- Watoto B
- Exodus secondary