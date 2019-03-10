Buganda Sports minister Ssekabembe graces 2019 Gombolola Sabaddu Katabi Marathon

Buganda Kingdom Sports, Recreation and Lesiure minister, Owek. Henry Ssekambebe Kiberu (second from left) took part in the 2019 Sabaddu Katabi Marathon (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

The Minister of Sports, Recreation and Leisure in the Buganda Kingdom, Owek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu was among the hundreds of participants who took part in the 2019 Gombolola Sabaddu Katabi marathon.

At least 500 runners registered for the third edition of this ever improving run whose major aim among others was to raise awareness about nature conservation in Katabi sub country.

Owek. Ssekabambe was joined by the Busiro Ssaza chief Ssebwaana Charles Kiberu Kisirizza, Katabi chief Sabaddu Musoki, Katabi town council mayor Ronald Kalema Basamulaekeere, Katabi woman Councillor Annet Naggitta, area leaders, senior citizens, school children and many other people.

As early as 6:00 AM, eager residents were assembled at the start point in Nalugala ward ready for the 5KM, 10KM and 21KM flag-off.

The chief runner Owek. Ssekabembe flagged off the respective race catergories before he himself got involved in the 5KM race.



I am honoured to be here as a chief runner. This is the cause that our Kingdom is craving for to have healthy fit subjects of the Kabaka. Also, this is a perfect warm up to the up coming Kabaka Birthday run. In line with the theme of securing a green environment, I am 100 percent supportive. We need a suitable environment to have a good place to live and work in. Owek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu, Buganda Kingdom Minister of Sports, Recreation and Leisure

Teenage girls took part in the 2019 Sabaddu Katabi Marathon (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Over 1000 tree seedlings were planted along the Banana – sky beach road to rhyme with the theme of the run; ”Go Green Save Our Motherland’’

Mayor Kalema lauded the organizing technical and logistical team for organizing a successful marathon for the third year in a row. In a special way, he appreciated all the participants who not only took part in the run, but also were engaged in the tree planting exercise after the run.



The third Sabaddu Katabi marathon has been a complete success. I thank all local organizing team, our dear special guests including the minister Owek.Ssekabembe, all the runners and the media. Please keep up the spirit and may the good Lord reward you. This cause of planting trees is a continuous venture started with last year. We have planted over 1000 trees and we urge the residents to take care of them. We need a green environment. Mayor Katabi Town Council, Ronald Kalema Bassamula-ekeere

Mayor Kalema (in cap) was miles ahead of many others in the run (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

A five year daughter was ahead of the mother in the 2019 Sabaddu Katabi Marathon (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

The young and aged took part in this marathon.

Some of the best male runners included Brian Adams Ategeka, Primo Agoteri, Alex Saiga, Denis Kimbugwe, Deo Katuma, David Mbalanga and Allan Ibanda.

MinisterOwek. Ssekabembe plants a tree along the Banana-Sky Beach road in Nalugala sub ward, Katabi (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

The exceling three female runners were Silva Martha Nabugo, Patience Amono and Winnie Nalubege in the top three positions respectively.

Mayor Kalema plants a tree after the marathon at the Banana – Sky Beach road in Nalugala (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Such a cause as the Sabaddu Katabi Marathon is so important to the community. First of all, it is one way of keeping fit, an avenue of networking and mobilizing people to execute the activities and programmes of Ssabasajja Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II Busiro County chief Ssebwaana Charles Kiberu Kisirizza

Katabi woman councillor Annet Naggitta plants a tree (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

A runner waters himself as he cools down with a final kick to finish the 2019 Sabaddu Katabi Marathon (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)





Ssebwana Charles Kiberu Kisirizza plants a tree (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

The Sabaddu Katabi Marathon is an annual social activity with Katabi Town Council.

Last year, tree seedlings were planted in Mpala parish.