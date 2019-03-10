Caf Champions League: Simba can still reach quarters despite JS Saoura defeat

The battle for two quarterfinal spots in Group D of the Caf Champions League will be settled on the final match day.

Tanzania’s Simba lost 2-0 to Algeria’s JS Saoura in Algiers to go bottom of the group but with six points, they can still reach the last eight.

Yanis Chérif gave the hosts a lead with his first-half goal in the 19th minute before a penalty converted in the 51st minute by Mohamed El Amine Hammia doubled the lead for the debutants.

Ugandan internationals Emmanuel Okwi and Murushid Jjuuko didn’t feature for the Msimbazi.

In DR Congo, AS Vita Club scored late to edge record winners Al Ahly 1-0.

The Black Dolphins, home to Ugandan defender Savio Kabugo who was on the bench for the tie should thank Tuisila Kisinda, who scored a floating shot.

The result means AS Vita and Al Ahly are now tied on 7 points, one below leaders JS Saoura who beat Simba that are on 6 points.

On the final day, Simba will host AS Vita in Dar es Salaam where they have beaten all their group opponents while Al Ahly visit JS Saoura in the final match.

The winners on the final day will automatically qualify for the quarter finals of the continent’s most lucrative competition.