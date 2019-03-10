Da Costa guides Jwaneng Galaxy to Mascom top 8 victory in Botswana

Jwaneng Galaxy players celebrate after winning the Mascom top 8 tournament (PHOTO: Jwaneng Galaxy Media)

Mascom Top 8 (Final):

Gaborone United 0-2 Jwaneng Galaxy

Former Vipers Sports Club head coach Gorge Miguel Da Costa won his first trophy with Botswana top tier side Jwaneng Galaxy Football Club.

Jwaneng Galaxy FC out-muscled Gaborone United 2-0 during the final of the Mascom top 8 tournament played at Francistown sports complex on Saturday.

A goal in each half from Thero Setsile and Atisang Batsi won the day for Galaxy over Gaborone United, a side coached by Phillimon Makhwengwe.

Setsile powered home a header off Tebogo Sembowa’s delivery on the right after 14 minutes.

Batsi doubled the goal advantage ten minutes into the second half.

Jweneng Galaxy beat Sharps Shooting Stars 3-0 during round one before humbling BDF XI 4-0 in round two.

Gaborone United ejected Miscellaneous 1-0 in round round and overcame league champions Township Rollers in penalties after a 3 all draw.

The Mascom top 8 is a pre-season tournament that involves the best performers in the upper most best eight positions in the previous season of the league.