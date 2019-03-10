FUFA Women Elite League: Kawempe Muslim defeat Ajax Queens to seal playoff slot





FUFA Women Elite League| Saturday, 9 th March 2019

Ajax Queens 0-2 Kawempe Muslim Ladies

Juliet Nalukenge of Kawempe Muslim scored in the win against Ajax Queens (Photo: John Batanudde)

Defending champions Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC became the first team to confirm their place in the playoffs of the 2018/19 FUFA Women Elite League after defeating Ajax Queens on Saturday.

The Warriors secured a 2-0 win away to Ajax Queens in the game played at Buddo SS to make a record appearance (five times) in the championship playoffs.

Victory meant Kawempe Muslim moved to 28 points in Victoria group and the draw between third placed She Corporate and Rines SS ensured the four time winners qualified.

She Corporate has 15 points with four games to play which means Kawempe Muslim can finish within the top two positions even if they lost their remaining games.

It should be noted that the top two teams in each group (Victoria and Elizabeth) qualify for the playoffs where a champion is determined.

Juliet Nalukenge and Asia Nakibuuka scored two second half goals to help Kawempe Muslim win the game 2-0. Nalukenge has now scored ten goals, only two behind leading goal scorer Hasifa Nassuna of UCU Lady Cardinals.

Ayub Khalifa, the head coach of Kawempe Muslim was impressed with the performance of his team and the fact that they sealed their playoff early enough.

“I’m happy that we managed to win and remain on the course to defend the league title. Sealing our place as early as this helps to relieve the pressure and we can now fully focus on how to play in the championship playoffs,” he said.

The other game played in Victoria group between Muteesa I Royal University and Asubo Gafford Ladies ended in a one all draw.

Action continues on Sunday with four games on the card. Lady Doves host Dynamic Jjeza at Katusabe stadium in Masindi, Olila High School take on Kampala Queens, Uganda Martyrs High School takes on Bugiri Town View SS while Lango Queens will be at home to Makerere University.