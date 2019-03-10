Onyango keeps clean sheet as Sundowns edge closer to Champions League quarterfinals

Denis Onyango has agreed a four and a half year new deal at Sundowns [Photo: Aisha Nakato]

Denis Onyango returned to the Sundowns starting team from injury in style, keeping a clean as they eased past Lobi Stars in a 3-0 win to edge closer to Caf Champions League quarterfinals.

The Ugandan international made a telling save before half time to deny the Nigerian side but up front, the former champions got the job with three goals coming from Thapelo Morena, Themba Zwane and Lebohang Maboe as the game was put to bed before the break.

Morena opening goal came inside two minutes, the second by Zwane in the 38th and Maboe finished the job with another less than two minutes later.

It could have yielded more goals in the second half but Sundowns were wasteful and Onyango was superb at the other end.

Now on top of the group with 10 points, Sundowns face Wydad Athletic Club away in the last group match needing a point to secure their place in the knockout stages.

Elsewhere in Group A, ASEC Mimosas of Ivory Coast are back in contention for a quarterfinal spot after a 2-0 win over Wydad Casablanca.

The Ivorians will play their qualifying campaign in Nigeria on the last day at Lobi Stars, who have already been eliminated.