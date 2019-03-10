Photos from Day One of the CMC Rally in Mukono

Ronald Sebuguzi and Leon Ssenynage came off the blocks early as the second round of the National Rally Championship got underway in Mukono on Saturday, covering the 6 kilometres Super Special Stage in 6 minutes and 44 seconds.

Ronald Sebuguzi

Omar Mayanja

Arthur Blick Jr

Yasin Nasser

Duncan Mubiru

Ponsiano Lwakataka

Susan Muwonge