Photos from Day One of the CMC Rally in Mukono

MotorsportPhotos from Day One of the CMC Rally in MukonoClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) 3 hours ago by John BatanuddeRonald Sebuguzi and Leon Ssenynage came off the blocks early as the second round of the National Rally Championship got underway in Mukono on Saturday, covering the 6 kilometres Super Special Stage in 6 minutes and 44 seconds.Ronald SebuguziOmar MayanjaArthur Blick JrYasin NasserDuncan MubiruPonsiano LwakatakaSusan Muwonge