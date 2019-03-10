Motorsport

Photos from Day One of the CMC Rally in Mukono

ago
by John Batanudde

Ronald Sebuguzi and Leon Ssenynage came off the blocks early as the second round of the National Rally Championship got underway in Mukono on Saturday, covering the 6 kilometres Super Special Stage in 6 minutes and 44 seconds.

  • Ronald Sebuguzi
  • Omar Mayanja
  • Arthur Blick Jr
  • Yasin Nasser
  • Duncan Mubiru
  • Ponsiano Lwakataka
  • Susan Muwonge

