Sebuguzi takes championship lead with Mukono rally victory 

Ronald Sebuguzi’s Evo X (Photo by: John Batanudde)

The pursuit for the National Rally Championship took a turn after round two with Ronald Sebuguzi and Leon Ssenyange assuming the championship lead.

The Shell-sponsored crew asserted themselves after leading from the opening day.

They maintained their day one lead with a dominant pace on the final day to secure the victory.

They posted the fastest time of 1 hour, 43 minutes and 23 seconds.

“It was a good rally. A few niggles for us but we pulled through. We are happy with the points. Let’s work on getting ourselves ready for round three,” said Leon Ssenyange, the team Codriver.

Sebuguzi and Ssenyange now claim the championship lead with 160 points after two events.

Yasin Nasser was undoubtedly the driver of the event.

The Moil Rally Team driver impressively fought his way to a second position overall, two minutes and seven seconds behind the leader Sebuguzi.

It was Yasin Nasser’s best career finish.

Yasin Nasser’s Subaru GVB (Photo by: John Batanudde)

“This was really a nice run for us. The finish was beyond our expections but we gladly take it up,” said Nasser.

Hassan Alwi and Siraj Kyambadde completed the podium positions in third place overall. They also secure second place on the NRC standings with 140 points.

Ponsiano Lwakataka and Samuel Mugisha fell within their event target, securing even a better position; fourth position overall.

Lwakataka was debuting in his new car the Subaru N12B.

Ponsiano Lwakataka’s Subaru N12 (Photo by: John Batanudde)

Godfrey Lubega settled for fifth position followed by Christakis Fitidis and Samule Bwete in sixth and seventh position respectively.

Fred Busulwa came eighth while Dr Ashiraf Ahmed and Abdul Kateete sealed the top ten finishers

A number of crews were misfortune dropping out of the contention with mechanical problems.

Reigning NRC champion Susan Muwonge was the first to drop out on day one with a gear box failure.

Arthur Blick Jr, Duncan Mubiru, Omar Mayanja, Godfrey Nsereko, Omar Mayanja among others all were causalities of the event.

The third round of the championship is scheduled for 12-14th April in Masaka.