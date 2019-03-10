Sebuguzi takes day one lead in Mukono

Ronald Sebuguzi

Ronald Sebuguzi has come off the blocks early as the second round of the National Rally Championship got underway in Mukono.

Ronald Sebuguzi with Leon Ssenyange calling the notes topped the two runs of the super special stage to take lead of the event.

They covered the 6.4 kilometres Super Special Stage in 6 minutes and 44 seconds.

Omar Mayanja

Omar Mayanja and Hussein Mukuye finished second; nine seconds behind Sebuguzi.

Yasin Nasser continued to show advancement in his pace by sealing the top three positions on day one.

Christakis Fitidis and Arthur Blick Jr completed the top five in fourth and fifth respectively.

Hassan Alwi finished in sixth while Duncan Mubiru who lost second position following a jumpstart penalty settled for seventh.

Ponsiano Lwakataka

Ponsiano Lwakataka was out racing for the first time since last year. He finished day one eighth with Musa Kabega and Sam Bwete sealing off the top ten in ninth and tenth positions.

Reigning NRC champion Susan Muwonge’s charge was cut short following a gear box failure that forced her out of the rally.

It was the first retirement for the Subaru N12 since she acquired it.

Crews will cover 120.27kilometres distance in the final day before the eventual winner is announced.