TBL Matchday 1: Abacuba, Basuunzi, Massape and Jubilewos all in action

Last year’s winners South Africa celebrate after receiving their gold medals and trophy

3rd Budo League (Match Day 1 Fixtures):

Sunday, 10th March – Kyadondo Rugby Grounds, Kampala

*Kick-off: 10:00 AM

Quadballo (‘08) Vs Abachuba (‘12)

Massape (‘04) Vs Takoradi (‘11)

Accumlators (‘03) Vs Midnight Express (‘10)

Jubilewos (‘07) Vs Basuunzi (‘09)

Peaky Blinders (‘14) Vs Thazobalo (‘05)

Galaticos (‘15) Vs Centurions (‘06)

Matchday one of the third edition for The Budo League kicks off on Sunday, 10 March 2019 at the Kyadondo Rugby grounds in Kampala.

The Budo League (TBL) is a social event for Old Budonians, alumni of Kings College Budo.

Led by Joshua Sengendo, team Abachuba will lock horns with Quadballo in one of the eagerly awaited games. The Abachuba constitute the class of 2012, facing the class of 2008 (Quadballo).

Alvin Sserukenya’s Thazobalo (2005) will face Peaky Blinders (2014).

Massape (‘04) will battle Takoradi (‘11), Accumlators (‘03) faces Midnight Express (‘10), Jubilewos (‘07) entertains Basuunzi (‘09) and the Galaticos (‘15) will be up against Centurions (‘06).

TBL is a brain child organised along sporting lines but it’s largely a social event hosting a range of other activities as well.

Team representatives for the Budo League season 3

TBL runs throughout the year and the calendar is comprised of two tournaments; the regular class based football competition which commences in the first three months of the calendar year and runs for five months; and the senior competitions (“Senior Comps”) which is a “House” based tournament organised in a format similar to the one which was organised at Budo.

Senior Comps are held after a minimum of 2 months from the date of completion of the regular class based season.

According to Timothy Lugayizi, the tournament technical director, The Budo League is more of a socializing event, meant to build solidarity.

TBL seeks to bring together Old Budonians through footballing sport in order to provide a platform for networking, building solidarity, maintaining fitness and good health amongst the Old Budonian community across the world. Timothy Lugayizi, TBL Technical Director

Harold Atukwatse is the chairman of The Budo League.