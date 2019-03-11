24 players turn up for Uganda Cranes first session prior to Tanzania clash

The four goalkeepers undergoing their paces under the keen supervision of the goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L):

Sunday, 24th March

Tanzania Taifa Stars Vs Uganda Cranes

National Stadium, Dar es salaam

The Uganda Cranes has embarked on the preparations for the final group L match of the AFCON 2019 qualifiers away to Tanzania.

On Monday, 11th March 2019, a total of 24 players kick started non residential training drills at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

Apart from two unattached parties (Hassan Wasswa Mawanda and Godfrey Walusimbi), the rest of the players who turned up ply their trade in the Uganda Premier League.

On the original 31 man squad summoned, there was one addition, Maroons’ talented forward Solomon Walusimbi.

Players from Express, Proline and Vipers did not not turn up since they are preparing for the Uganda Cup engagements.

The Uganda Cranes first non-residential training session at Lugogo. (PHOTO: DAVID ISABIRYE)

Under the head coach Sebastien Desabre with his assistants Mathias Lule and Fred Kajoba (goalkeeping coach), the training lasted for as long as two hours.

The training session included thorough warm ups, ball work, functional drills and small sided game situations under minimal spaces as well as specialized sessions for the goalkeepers under their trainer Kajoba.

We have had a great start. Majority of the players are first timers on the team and will get acquitted with time. I am happy for the response of the players as kick off the preparations. Sebastien Desabre, Uganda Cranes head coach

Training resumes on Tuesday morning starting by 9 AM, at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

Young midfielder Ivan Eyam of Mbarara City attended day one of training (PHOTO: FUFA Media)

The 24 players who trained on Monday morning:

Goalkeepers: Nicholas Sebwato (Onduparaka), Saidi Keni (SC Villa), James Alitho (URA), Charles Lukwago (KCCA)

Defenders: Filbert Obenchan (KCCA), Paul Willa (Police), Samson Mutyaba (Maroons), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), Brian Majwega (Maroons), Denis Timothy Awanyi (KCCA), Paul Baker Mbowa (URA),

Midfielders: Ivan Eyam (Mbarara City), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA), Allan Okello (KCCA), David Owori (SC Villa), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA FC), Julius Poloto (KCCA C)

Forwards: Solomon Walusimbi (Maroons), Juma Balinya (Police), Patrick Henry Kaddu (KCCA), Joel Madondo (Kirinya-Jinja SS), Bashir Mutanda (SC Villa)

Unattached: Godfrey Walusimbi, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda

Training programme:

11th -15th March 2019 training at Lugogo (Local based players)

13th March- FUFA Press Conference at 12.30pm- Uganda Cranes coach addresses media at Lugogo

16th March 2019- Regional Tour match: Uganda Cranes vs Kampala Regional Select team, 9 players will be selected from this local camp to join the 15 foreign based players inCairo.

17th March 2019-Uganda Cranes Squad flies to Cairo for residential camp

18th-22nd March 2019- (24 man Uganda Cranes Squad camp in Cairo, Egypt)

23rd March 2019- (24 man Uganda Cranes Squad flies to Tanzania)

24th March 2019 Tanzania vs Uganda (AFCON Qualifier in Dar es Salaam)