Avengers, Aziz Damani Development to battle for Group B top spot

KC Budo Oval: ADDT1 VS KC BUDO

KC Budo 111/8 Lalji Jadva (37) In 20 Overs Lost To ADDT1 112/6 Nuwagaba Edwin (28) In 17.3 Overs By 4 Wickets. : Edwin Nuwagaba. Game 2: Kc Budo 39/10 In 10.5 Overs Lost To ADDT1 40/0 Hasahya Emmanuel (29) In 3.4 Overs. Man of match: Munir Ismael.

Jinja SSS Oval: Avengers Vs Jinja

Jinja SS 142/7 Ahmed Mohamed (33) in 20 overs lost to Avengers 144/2 Hamza Mehmood (44), Shubhajeet Ganguly (43) in 16.2 overs y 8 wickets. Yashashvi Joshi. Game 2: Jinja SS 134/7 Suleiman Abdul (42) In 20 Overs Lost To Avengers CC 135/3 Utkarsh Kothari (38) In 17.1 Overs By 7 Wickets. Man of match: Calvin Watuwa.

Lugogo Oval: Avengers vs KC Budo

KC Budo 127/9 Okiror Stephen (55) in 20 overs lost to avengers 129/4 in Ratheesh Nair (38) 17.2 overs by 6 wickets. Umer Waseem. Game 2: Avengers 116/4 Ratheesh Nair (30) In 20 Overs Beat KC Budo 98/8 Navin Pindoriya (27) In 20 Overs By 18 Runs. Man of Match: Kush Vekariya.

Group A of Division 2 T20 Cup is a battle between Aziz Damani Development and Avengers as the sides will face off for the top spot.

Both sides were able to take care of business this weekend with Avengers getting the better of Budo on Saturday and following up the win with two more wins against Jinja SSS in Jinja.

Their rivals Aziz Damani Development side were also able to defeat Budo to stay top of the table on net run rate. Budo had a weekend to forget as the losses to Avengers and Aziz Damani mean that they cant make it to the knock out stages.

The two unbeaten sides meet next weekend in a decider for the top spot with the winner facing Wanderers while the runner up will face Ceylon Lions.

The Division 2 teams were separated into two groups and with Group B wrapped up, group winners Ceylon Lions and runner up Wanderers are waiting to know opponents once Group A is wrapped up this weekend.