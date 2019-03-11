Buddo pips St Mary’s Kitende to lift the national novice netball trophy

Buddo S.S netball team receives their novice trophy

2019 National Novice Netball Tournament:

Final: Buddo S.S 19-17 St. Mary’s Kitende

Third place: St. Noa Girls Secondary School, Zana 33-20 Exodus College

Buddo Secondary school halted the winning run for rivals St. Mary’s Kitende in the Novice netball competition.

During the well contested final, played at the Mandela National Stadium netball courts over the week, Buddo edged St Mary’s Kitende 19-17 in a physical contest.

Reigning East Africa netball champions, St Noa Girls Zana were 30-22 winners over Exodus College to take third place.

A total of 20 secondary schools took part in the two day championship.

Earlier, there were four groups of five schools each, playing each other in a round robin format.

Buddo SS maneuvered through group A where they had been drawn alongside St. Noa Girls Zana, High Standard Kateera, St. Andrea and Amity SS.

Buddo S.S got the better of Gombe SS 29-10 in the quarter finals, humbling Exodus college 20-17 at the last four stage before booking the final slot against St Mary’s Kitende.

St.Mary’s Kitende was the best school from group D, out-witting Baptist College and St Noa Girls 23-13 and 23-21 at the quarter finals and semi-finals respectively.

Focus switches to the national netball schools championship this coming week at the Kasana boys school in Luwero.

Quarterfinals:

1. Buddo SS 29-10 Gombe SS.

2. Exodus College 24-14 Kakungulu Memorial.

3. St Noa Girls Secondary School-Zana 27-24 Kawanda SS.

4. St Mary’s Kitende 23-13 Baptist College.

Semifinals:

1. St Mary’s Kitende 23-21 St Noa Girls Secondary School, Zana.

2. Buddo SS 20-17 Exodus College Wakiso