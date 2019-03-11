Caf mourns Commissioner Swaleh who perished in Ethiopian Airlines

Hussein Swalleh [Caf website]

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have mourned the death of Match Commissioner Hussein Swaleh Mtetu.

The former General Secretary of Kenya Football Federation (FKF) was among the 32 Kenyans who perished on Sunday 10 March morning on the crash of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 that was on its way from Addis Ababa.

Mtetu was from Caf duty after serving as Commissioner in the CAF Champions League match between Ismaily SC (Egypt) and TP Mazembe (Democratic Republic of Congo) played on Friday in Alexandria.

“The President of the Confédération Africaine de Football, Ahmad Ahmad and all the African football family send their condolences to our dearest Hussein Swaleh Mtetu family, his relatives and to the Kenyan Football Federation…” read a statement on the Caf website.

Mr. Hussein Swaleh was appointed as CAF Match Commissioner for 2018-2020 but was previously the secretary general of Kenya Football Federation (KFF) when Kenya last played at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Tunisia 2004.

The Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 to Nairobi crashed early on Sunday, killing 149 passengers and eight crew, the airline said having left Bole airport in Addis Ababa at 8:38am (+3GMT), before losing contact with the control tower just a few minutes later at 8:44 am