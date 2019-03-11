Express Vs BUL preview: Mutanga, Kambale timely return for the Red Eagles | Uganda Cup

Eric Kambale returns to the Express team after a long injury lay off [Photo: John Batanudde]

Quarterfinal 3 | Monday, 11th March 2019

Express Vs BUL – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (3 PM)

Results:

Quarterfinal 1: Nebbi Central 0-1 Bright Stars

Nebbi Central Bright Stars Quarterfinal 2: Kyetume 0 (4)-0 (1) Wakiso Giants

Ten time Uganda Cup winners Express Football Club seeks for the 11th title albeit in an epoch short of outstanding man power.

The Red Eagles as they are christened by their ardent faithful play in the 45th edition of the knock out tournament quarter final at their craven Mutesa II Wankulukuku fotress against boggy Jinja side BUL on Monday.

Although they have been struggling with form in the league, George Ssimwogerere’s side has been consistent during the cup.

Against BUL, they are boosted by the timely return from injury of their talisman Eric Kambale and team captain Isaac Mutanga.

Mutanga had a bout of malaria and missed the club’s goal-less home draw with Mbarara City last week.



It’s good that Eric Kambale is back. The only worry is, he not yet on the level he is supposed to be playing at but he is doing well. Isaac Mutanga adds leadership to us and he is welcome, Brian Umony also improving fitness wise as well as Tony Odur. They are experienced players and make us stronger. George Ssimwogerere, Express Head coach, as quoted by the club website

George Ssimwogerere, head coach at Express FC (PHOTO: JOHN BATANUDDE)

Peter Onen, head coach at BUL Football Club

During the round of 16 respective duels for the two clubs, Express eliminated Police on penalties after a goal-less 90 minutes action.

BUL defeated Bukedea Town Council 4-1 at the FUFA Technical center, Njeru.

Key actors:

BUL comes to Wankulukuku with headers and shoulders up owing to the impressive recent league form.

Abdul Mayanja returns to face a side that he once served with diligence.

Jean Pierre Muhindo, Deogracious Ojok, Villa Oromochan, Douglas Owori, Hamis Tibita, James Otim , Charles Ssebutinde and Ezikiel Katende are all weapons of mass destruction for Peter Onen’s side offensive wise.

Deogracious Ojok

Midfielders Yunus Sibira and Patrick Sembuya will be called at all times to cover as much space given the strength of the Red Eagles who have the ever green Davis Mayanja, Mubaraka Nsubuga, Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye, Michael Birungi and the returning Kambale.

Roving left winger Disan Galiwango, Tonny Odur, Brian Umony are options to trouble the BUL backline led by skipper Mayanja, Farouk Banga, Willis Otongo and Richard Matovu among others.

In goal for either side will be two safe pair of goalkeepers – Mathias Muwanga for the Square pass specialists and the bow-legged Hannington Ssebwalunyo at the visitor’s wing.

Already, Bright Stars and Kyetume have secured their semi-final slots.

Bright Stars strolled past Nebbi Central 1-0 away at the Luo Stadium as Kyetume beat Wakiso Giants 4-1 in post match penalties after a barren 120 minutes of action.

The last quarter final match will be between Proline and Vipers at Lugogo on Tuesday, 12th March 2019.